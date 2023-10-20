David Warner and Mitchell Marsh record second-highest opening partnership in World Cup history with 259-run stand vs Pakistan

Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh delivered spectacular batting performances during the team's 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

After Australia were asked to bat first, Warner and Marsh got their team off to a brilliant start. Both opners slammed fine centuries and put the Pakistani bowlers under pressure with their exploits.

The two formed an awe-inspiring 259-run opening partnership, the second-highest opening stand in the history of World Cups. Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan hold the record for the highest-ever partnership by an opening pair in the showpiece event.

The two Lankan openers orchestrated a 282-run partnership against Zimbabwe at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the 2011 World Cup.

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Warner and Marsh narrowly missed out on forming the best ODI partnership for Australia in any batting position in the World Cup.

Warner and Steve Smith are at the top of the list with their 260-run stand against Afghanistan in the 2015 World Cup.

Mitchell Marsh departed in the 34th over after scoring 121 runs off 108 balls

Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi provided his team with a crucial breakthrough by dismissing the well-set Mitchell Marsh in the 34th over.

The right-handed batter perished while playing the flick shot off a full delivery. He failed to get the desired connection and was caught by Usama Mir at short fine leg.

Marsh walked back after scoring 121 runs off just 108 balls, putting his side in a commanding position. Afridi struck again on the very next ball, sending Glenn Maxwell packing.

Maxwell, who was promoted to No. 3, bagged a golden duck. The swashbuckling batter tried playing a lofted shot on the very first ball he faced, but couldn't get the distance as Pakistan skipper Babar Azam completed a simple catch at mid-off.