"It's ultimately the selectors' decision" - David Warner on Marcus Harris' selection for the Ashes 

Australian opener David Warner shared his thoughts on Marcus Harris' selection to partner him at the top for the Ashes. Warner also opined on Usman Khawaja's recall following a productive run with the bat in the current Sheffield Shield season.

Australia's 15-man Ashes squad for the first two Tests, announced on Wednesday, has some surprising selections in it. Apart from Harris and Khawaja, the selectors have also given the nod to Travis Head, who has shone with the bat in first-class cricket.

Meanwhile, David Warner told 2GB's Wide World of Sports radio that he hasn't influenced Harris' selection but backed him to produce the goods. Warner said:

"It's ultimately the selectors' decision, which it is. He scored a lot of runs the last three years, he's had a taste of Test match cricket, he's a very, very good player. We've got obviously two left-hand batters opening the batting against a world-class attack, so I know he'll be pumped. I'm pumped."

Although Harris' first-class numbers are promising, the Victorian hasn't asserted his authority in Test cricket. The 29-year-old made his Test debut in 2018 and has averaged only 23.77 in ten Tests with two half-centuries to his name.

David Warner weighs in on Usman Khawaja's selection at number five

Although Warner believes it's a tough battle between Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja to play at number five, he gave the latter the edge because of his experience and a superior record. The 35-year-old added:

"By the sounds of things, it looks quite tight between Khawaja and Head. Having Uzzie around, a good friend of mine - a guy I know who will do a fantastic job. He has Test match centuries under his belt, he's a world-class cricketer... captain of his state. You couldn't have a better person to fit that role if he's selected."

Khawaja, who last played a Test in 2019, has been in red-hot form in the Sheffield Shield, averaging 67.33 in four games. The southpaw was amongst the runs in the 2017-18 Ashes series, mustering 333 runs in five Tests at 47.57.

