David Warner and others sleep with the trophy after Dubai Capitals win ILT20 2025 [In Pictures]

Dubai Capitals won their maiden ILT20 title after beating the Dessert Vipers in the final of the 2024/25 edition. After the tournament ended, the team took to Instagram, posting pictures of various players sleeping with the trophy.

The players in question included former Australian opener David Warner, Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza. While Warner played just two games for the Dubai Capitals this season, he scored 97 runs at a strike-rate of 156.45.

Naib was among their best performers, scoring 381 runs at an average of 42.33 and a strike-rate of 158.75. He also picked up 11 wickets at an average of 18.45. Raza also made a vital contribution, scoring 165 runs and picking up seven wickets.

"S̶l̶e̶e̶p̶i̶n̶g̶ b̶e̶a̶u̶t̶y̶ ❌Sleeping with this beauty 🏆✅ #SoarHighDubai #WeAreCapitals #DPWorldILT20 #Final #Champions," the post was captioned.

Dubai Capitals seal maiden ILT20 title

Dubai Capitals beat the Dessert Vipers in a thrilling final to lift their maiden ILT20 title. The Vipers batted first and posted a challenging total of 189/5 on the board. Obed McCoy, with two wickets, was the pick of the bowlers for the Capitals. Haider Ali and Sikandar Raza chipped in with a wicket each as well.

In the run-chase, the Capitals lost the big wickets of David Warner (4), Gulbadin Naib (5), and skipper Sam Billings (6) cheaply. They were then reduced to 111/4 when Shai Hope fell for 43. Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka (21) played a cameo but his innings did not last long.

Rovman Powell and Sikandar Raza then joined hands to stitch together a crucial match-winning partnership in a tense and thrilling run-chase. Powell smashed 63 runs off just 38 deliveries while Raza remained unbeaten on 34 off just 12 balls as the Capitals got over the line with four deliveries and as many wickets to spare.

