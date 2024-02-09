David Warner to retire from international cricket after 2024 T20 World Cup 

Australian star David Warner, on Friday (February 9), announced his plans to retire from international cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

After his team's 11-run win over the West Indies in the first T20I in Hobart, he said he wanted to "finish" it after the tournament in the USA and the West Indies in June and was looking forward to the upcoming six months.

"It's just pleasing to get the win on the board," Warner said. "Obviously it was quite clear that it was a good wicket to bat on, you don't want to miss out on that. It's great, I feel refreshed, guys have told me settle down, I want to play the T20 World Cup and finish there, I'm excited and it's a good little journey that we've got going for the next 6 months."

The 37-year-old said this while receiving the Player of the Match award for a rollicking 36-ball 70 in the first innings. The knock plus Tim David's late flourish of 37 (17) helped his side reach a brilliant 213/7 in the first innings.

West Indies fought well in the second innings through Brandon King, Johnson Charles and Jason Holder but fell short after repeated blows from leg spinner Adam Zampa and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

We'll mostly take the New Zealand squad to the World Cup: David Warner

Warner also confirmed that Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup would be quite similar to the one they have selected for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, which starts on February 21.

"You saw the squad going to New Zealand, that's the squad mostly we will take to World Cup, but we got to finish off the series well still here," he said.

Warner was the Player of the Tournament at the 2021 T20 World Cup when Australia won it at home and recently capped off his ODI career with the 2023 World Cup too.

