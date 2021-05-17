"I know the whole truth, CA didn't interview all the players" - David Warner's manager James Erskine slams CA for 2018 investigation

In another addition to the rejuvenated ball-tampering saga, David Warner's manager James Erskine has lashed out at Cricket Australia (CA) for handling the whole controversy badly.

James Erskine called the 2018 investigation a 'joke', claiming that CA didn't interview all the players involved in the Newlands Test. He added that he is privy to the 'whole truth' which will eventually come out in public.

"The report that was done, they didn't interview all the players. The whole thing was so badly handled, it was a joke. But eventually the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, will come out and I know the whole truth. But it doesn't serve any purpose because the Australian public over a period of time got to dislike the Australian team because they didn't behave particularly well," James Erskine told Sydney Morning Herald.

Cameron Bancroft's infamous ball-tampering culminated in bans for Bancroft himself, then-skipper Steve Smith and Warner.

Warner was particularly accused of heralding the whole plot and received a life-long prohibition from captaining Australia as a punishment.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has speculated that bowlers would have known about the ball-tampering plot of 2018, as Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley on Monday avoided buying into the renewed furore.https://t.co/7S5JxxljdA — The Age Sport (@theagesport) May 17, 2021

Now, years after all three players made their respective comebacks, Bancroft suggested that more Australian players, especially bowlers, were also aware of the sandpaper plan. This has led to calls to reopen the investigation while also fanning fears of more players losing face in the coming weeks.

Had one or two players taken legal action, they would have won: James Erskine

James Erskine (PC: smh.com.au)

James Erskine also asserted that all three of the indicted players were treated 'despicably'. He added that had any of them sued CA for the investigation, they would have had their punishment reduced because of the 'whole truth'.

"There is absolutely no doubt that Smith, Warner and Bancroft were treated despicably. The fact of the matter is they did the wrong thing but the punishment didn't fit the crime. I think if one or two of those players had taken legal action they would have won because of what the truth was," James Erskine added.

Bancroft underwent a 9-month ban while Smith, who was accused of 'turning a blind eye' to the planning of the plot, suffered a year-long ban from all forms of the game.

Imagine when David Warner writes his tell-all biography after he retires ...



Bancroft suggests Australia’s bowlers were aware of ball tampering https://t.co/0BONh3CRDP — Andrew Webster (@awebster1975) May 15, 2021