David Warner backs Pat Cummins for Australia captaincy role

David Warner believes Pat Cummins would be a good fit as Australia's next captain. The pacer is currently leading New South Wales in domestic cricket, despite the team having Steve Smith in their ranks.

Pat Cummins has been touted as a potential option for the captaincy role, with Test skipper Tim Paine and white-ball captain Aaron Finch's leadership skills being questioned recently.

The 27-year-old is currently Australia’s vice-captain in all three formats and there seems to be a clear indication that Cricket Australia is grooming the fast bowler for the top job in the future.

Speaking about Cummins becoming a future Australia captain, David Warner said:

"Pat is going a great job here with NSW ... he's vice-captain for Australia, He's been learning the role, he's got a very good cricket brain."

Recently, Steve Smith opined that being a fast-bowler, Cummins might struggle with the captaincy role. Warner was asked about Smith's comments and the southpaw said:

"I did see Steve (Smith)'s comments about him being a fast bowler. I understand where Steve's coming from. It can be quite challenging. If you're out there in a Test match and you've bowled x overs and been out there all day, it could be quite challenging. It's up to the board ... it's not my place to talk about who will be captain or who I feel would be the best person."

Steve Smith completed his two-year captaincy ban last March after being involved in the the ball-tampering scandal in 2018. However, Cricket Australia have given no indication that they are looking to reinstate the star batsman as captain again.

Steve Smith's icy response to Pat Cummins' captaincy

Pat Cummins (L) & Steve Smith

Steve Smith's recent comments regarding the prospect of Pat Cummins becoming the Australian captain raised a few eyebrows. Many felt that instead of motivating his team-mate, the batsman was acting as a detractor.

On being asked whether the pacer could go on to lead Australia, Smith came up with a cold response.

"I think being a fast bowler, it would be tough. But that's not for me to really answer," Smith said on SEN

After Pat Cummins led New South Wales to a victory over Victoria, Smith was asked how the fast bowler fared on his captaincy debut. The star batsman once again looked reluctant to encourage his teammate.

"He was good. Pretty easy day, I think today. I don't think there was too much to do. Not a tough day, but did good on his first day," Smith said.