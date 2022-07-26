[Watch] "Guess who's back" - David Warner once again turns into Allu Arjun for funny Instagram reel

Australian opener David Warner amazed fans by posting yet another face-swap video on his Instagram account on Tuesday (July 26). He entertained his followers by morphing his face into one of India's biggest movie stars, Allu Arjun.

Warner's Instagram reel videos have emerged as a big hit among the masses. The dynamic batter swapped faces with Allu Arjun in his latest post, leaving netizens in splits yet again.

The Aussie batter also challenged his followers to guess the name of the movie star. Many of his Indian supporters were able to guess it correctly in the comment section, given Allu Arjun's tremendous popularity in the country.

Warner posted on Instagram:

Warner on several occasions has mentioned that he is a big fan of Arjun's acting. The 35-year-old has recreated many of the Indian actor's movie scenes with the help of face-swap apps.

David Warner is a part of Australia's ODI squad for Zimbabwe and New Zealand series

Australia have announced their squad for their upcoming two ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand. Aaron Finch will lead the side for the white-ball encounters.

Zimbabwe and Australia and are scheduled to battle it out in three ODI matches at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townville from August 28. The hosts will then take on Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, beginning on September 6.

Senior pacer Pat Cummins has been rested from both the series. The likes of Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott have made a return to the side for the two assignments. Warner is also part of the squad for both the series.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Join: Tickets go on sale TODAY to ACF members, with general public tickets available later this week.Join: cricket.com.au/acf Tickets go on sale TODAY to ACF members, with general public tickets available later this week.Join: cricket.com.au/acf https://t.co/xAb477vtDd

Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far