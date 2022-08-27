[Watch] David Warner turns into Salman Khan from 'Sultan' on social media

Australian opener David Warner's reel videos on Instagram have garnered tremendous popularity among the masses. He was back at it again as he shared yet another face-swapped video involving a popular Bollywood actor.

The dynamic batter delighted his fans by swapping faces with Salman Khan. Warner shared a clip from the movie Sultan, a movie based on wrestling.

The Aussie star morphed his face into Salman Khan's as he turned into a wrestler for his latest Instagram reel.

Warner posted:

"Still one of my favourites 😂😂 #strong."

Warner's fans gave the post a big thumbs up, showering it with likes and comments. Notably, the 35-year-old has, on several occasions, turned himself into different Indian movie stars for his reel videos.

There has been a significant rise in the number of his fans, especially in the Indian subcontinent, because of the same. With over 9.5 million followers, he is one of the most popular cricketers on Instagram.

David Warner is a part of Australia's ODI squad for Zimbabwe series

The upcoming three-match ODI series between Australia and Zimbabwe is set to kick off on Sunday (August 28). All three fixtures of the rubber are scheduled to be played at the Tony Island Stadium in Townsville.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus Our boys are ready to go in Townsville! Our men's team takes on Zimbabwe in three ODIs in Townsville, starting this Sunday! #AUSvZIM Our boys are ready to go in Townsville! Our men's team takes on Zimbabwe in three ODIs in Townsville, starting this Sunday! #AUSvZIM https://t.co/SOw4UKrqG1

Aaron Finch will continue to lead the side, while Test captain Pat Cummins has been rested for the assignment. The same Australian squad will also play three ODI matches against New Zealand in September.

This will be Australia's first ODI series on home soil since December 2021. David Warner is a member of the 15-member squad. Here's Australia's full squad for the ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand:

Squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Edited by Yasho Amonkar