DB vs JBL Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 2023 Qualifier 1?

Durban Qalandars (DB) and Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) lock horns in Qualifier 1 of the Zim Afro T10 on Friday, July 28, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The Qalandars, led by Craig Ervine, ened the league stage on top of the points table with ten points and a net run rate of +0.131, thanks to wins in five of their eight games. They're coming off a seven-run win over Bulawayo Braves.

After opting to field first, the Qalandars only managed 103 for the loss of eight wickets. Asif Ali and George Linde scored 32 and 28 not out respectively but did not receive enough support from their other teammates.

However, their bowlers pulled things back beautifully, restricting the Braves to 96 for seven in their allotted overs. Tendai Chatara was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets and giving away only nine runs. Brad Evans accounted for two scalps.

The Buffaloes, meanwhile, once languished at the bottom of the points table. However, they made a stupendous comeback to finish second in the standings with eight points and a net run rate of +0.789, thanks to wins in four of their games.

They are rdiing a three-match winning streak and beat Harare Hurricanes by nine wickets in their last outing. Mohammad Hafeez was the Player of the Match for picking up two crucial wickets. He also had a six-wicket haul earlier in the tournament.

Zim Afro T10 2023, DB vs JBL Prediction: Can the Buffaloes beat the Qalandars?

In the league stage, the Durban Qalandars beat the Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) both times. Although the Buffaloes have won three games in a row, the Qalandars will have the psychological advantage going into Qualifier 1 as they seek a direct berth in the final.

Prediction: Durban Qalandars (DB) to win

