DC's Arundhati Reddy fined 10% of her match fees for breaching code of conduct in WPL 2024 

Delhi Capitals (DC) women's team pacer Arundhati Reddy has been handed a 10 percent fine on her match fees after she was found guilty of breaching the Women's Premier League (WPL) code of conduct against the UP Warriorz. The match took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, February 26.

The right-arm bowler finished with figures of 1-16 from three overs, playing a huge hand in DC restricting the Alyssa Healy-led side to just 119-9 in the first innings. During her spell, Reddy dismissed Poonam Khemnar in the 15th over and celebrated aggressively, gesturing the batter to return to the pavilion.

"Arundhati Reddy from Delhi Capitals has been fined 10% of her match fees for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct during her team’s match against UP Warriorz at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday," WPL's statement read.

"Arundhati admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the WPL’s Code of Conduct which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon her dismissal during a match," the statement added.

Arundhati Reddy has made a strong start to the season after recording figures of 2-27 in the season opener against the Mumbai Indians (MI), accounting for the wickets of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Yastika Bhatia.

Delhi Capitals ended up winning the contest comfortably by nine wickets as Marizanne Kapp was adjudged Player of the Match for her scathing spell in the powerplay.

"I thought it was an excellent performance" - DC captain Meg Lanning on the win over UPW

The runners-up from the inaugural edition lost a last-ball thriller against the Mumbai Indians, but have returned to winning ways with a near-flawless display against the UP Warriorz.

After winning the toss, Marizanne Kapp set the foundation with a brilliant spell, while the likes of Arundhati Reddy and spinner Radha Yadav were instrumental in the middle overs.

As far as the run chase is concerned, DC lost just one wicket, and that too when the scores were level. Both opening batters - Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma - recorded fifties to help DC bag their first points for the season.

"I thought it was an excellent performance. Kapp was incredible as she took three wickets. Radha Yadav also picked some crucial wickets. Was nice to watch Shafali bat from the other end. Nice to watch her smashing sixes from the other end. It's more about keeping it simple, it's about encouraging her to play to her strengths. Radha has been bowling well, she wanted to be competitive today. She had the look in her eyes," Lanning said during the post-match presentation.

DC are next scheduled to face RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 29.

