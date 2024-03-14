DC vs GG: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by seven wickets in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

With the comprehensive win, DC confirmed their place in the final, where they meet the winner of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eliminator.

Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bat first in the last league game of the competition. However, their batting floundered yet again, as they were held to 126-9. Shafali Verma clubbed 71 off 37 balls as DC raced home in 13.1 overs.

GG got off to a horror start, as their captain Beth Mooney was bowled for a duck in the first over. The left-hander attempted to flick a length delivery on leg stump from Marizanne Kapp, but the ball hit her back thigh and deflected onto the stumps.

Dayalan Hemalatha (4) was bowled by Jess Jonassen with one that came back in with the angle. Kapp had her second when Laura Wolvaardt (7) lobbed a catch to mid-off while trying to smash one over the top. Gujarat Giants ended the powerplay in big trouble at 23-3.

Off-spinner Minnu Mani claimed the big wicket of Ashleigh Gardner (12), who was bowled by a tossed up delivery that turned in sharply. GG lost half their side for 48 when Phoebe Litchfield (21) was caught at mid-on off Mani immediately after she had hit the bowler for a six.

A fighting sixth-wicket stand of 68 between Bharti Fulmali (42 off 36) and Kathryn Bryce (28* off 22) gave the Gujarat Giants innings some respectability. Fulmali hit seven fours before she was bowled by Shikha Pandey.

The DC pacer had two in two when Tanuja Kanwar (0) chopped the next delivery onto the stumps. There were couple of run outs and couple of boundaries in the last over as GG got past 125.

Shafali aces the chase for DC with scintillating knock

Chasing 127, Shafali and captain Meg Lanning added 31 in quick time before the latter was run out for 18.

A mix-up between the DC openers saw Lanning sent back. She was caught short of her crease despite a desperate dive. Alice Capsey (0) perished in the same over to Kanwar, chipping a length ball straight to mid-off.

Shafali and Jemimah Rodrigues (38* off 28) added 94 for the third wicket as Delhi Capitals raced towards victory. Shafali was especially severe on Gardner, clubbing her for two sixes in the seventh over and a four and six in the 10th as she reached her half-century off 28 deliveries.

The Shafali-Jemimah duo combined to smash 20 in the 12th over bowled by Meghna Singh.

Shafali perished on the last ball of the 13th over, caught at mid-off off Kanwar, looking for the glory stroke. Jemimah hit the winning runs by smacking Mannat Kashyap past point for four.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s DC vs GG WPL 2024 match?

DC were clinical with the ball as Kapp, Pandey and Mani picked up two wickets each. In the chase, Shafali clobbered seven fours and five sixes, while Jemimah chipped in with a good knock.

For GG, Fulmali top-scored with 42, while left-arm spinner Kanwar impressed with 2-20. Shafali, though, was named the Player of the Match for her attacking half-century in Delhi Capitals’ chase.

