DC vs GG: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

Match 14 of Women's Premier League 2023 happened last night at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, where the Delhi Capitals took on Gujarat Giants. Gujarat Giants won yesterday's match in WPL 2023 by defeating the Delhi Capitals by 11 runs to record their second win in the tournament.

Gujarat Giants had managed only one win in their first five matches of the WPL. They desperately needed a win against DC to keep themselves alive in the tournament, and a fantastic bowling performance helped the Ahmedabad-based franchise beat the Capitals.

All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was the star of the night for the Gujarat Giants. She scored a half-century and followed it up with two wickets in the second innings to guide the Giants to their second win.

GG bowlers produce a top-quality performance against DC

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to field first. Marizanne Kapp provided a fine start to DC by dismissing GG opener Sophia Dunkley on the sixth ball of the match.

Harleen Deol and Laura Wolvaardt rebuilt GG's innings with a 49-run partnership before Deol lost her wicket to Jess Jonassen. Ashleigh Gardner came in next and turned the momentum of the game in Gujarat's favor by scoring 51 runs off 33 balls. Wolvaardt contributed 57 as GG finished with 147/4 on the board.

Chasing 148 for a victory, the Delhi Capitals failed to build big partnerships. Gujarat kept taking wickets at regular intervals and bowled DC out for 136 runs. Kim Garth, Tanuka Kanwar and Gardner bagged two wickets each for the Giants.

DC vs GG: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

Ashleigh Gardner won the Player of the Match award in yesterday's WPL 2023 match. She smashed nine fours in her unbeaten knock of 51 runs from 33 deliveries. The all-rounder then chipped in with the wickets of Poonam Yadav and Taniya Bhatia in the bowling department.

Laura Wolvaardt also played an important role in Gujarat's win with a half-century. Marizanne Kapp was the top performer for DC with 36 runs and a wicket to her name.

