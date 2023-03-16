DC vs GG, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG) will battle it out in the 14th match of the ongoing inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 16.

DC have been very impressive in the competition so far, winning four of their five matches and are second in the points table. GG, on the other hand, have managed just a solitary victory from five outings and are languishing at the bottom spot.

The Capitals completed a stunning six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous clash, chasing down a 151-run target with two balls to spare.

The Gujarat-based side's batting let them down in their last match. Chasing a target of 163 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI), they finished 107/9 in 20 overs, suffering a 55-run loss.

Notably, this will be the second time that DC and GG will face off in the WPL 2023. The Capitals completely dominated the Giants in their earlier fixture to claim a comprehensive 10-wicket win.

Today's DC vs GG toss result

DC have won the toss and elected to field first in the encounter. Speaking at the toss, Meg Lanning said that it was a new wicket and the side would aim to bowl well and chase down the target.

Explaining her decision, Lanning said:

"We are gonna have a bowl tonight. A new wicket, will see how it plays. Will look to bowl well and chase it down. It’s a new day today, we played well that night, they have some world-class players."

Poonam Yadav replaced Tara Norris in the DC playing XI. GG have made two changes to their starting XI as Laura Wolvaardt and Ashwani Kumari come in place of Sabbhineni Meghana and Annabel Sutherland.

DC vs GG - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari

Today's DC vs GG pitch report

Anjum Chopra reckons that there will be some assistance on offer for the bowlers from the pitch, given the amount of grass. She pointed out that as the surface was watered, there would be some moisture. Chopra, however, opined that the wicket will improve for batting as the game progresses.

Today's DC vs GG match players list

DC squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Arundhati Reddy, Jasia Akhtar, Alice Capsey, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav.

GG squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Sophia Dunkley, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland.

DC vs GG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ranjeev Sharma, Saurabh Dhote

TV umpire: Chirra Ravikanthreddy

Match Referee: Rajni Basnet

