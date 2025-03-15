DC vs MI, WPL 2025 Final: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) are facing Mumbai Indians (MI) in the WPL 2025 final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (March 15). DC will be appearing in their third consecutive final in the T20 league, but are yet to win the tournament. As for MI, it will be their second appearance in the final in three seasons. They hammered Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a disappointingly one-sided final in WPL 2023.

DC made it to the WPL 2025 final by topping the league stage. They won five of their eight matches to claim 10 points. MI also ended with the same number of points, but ended second on the points table due to the net run rate factor. The two sides clashed twice in the league stage, with Delhi Capitals registering wins on both occasions by two wickets and nine wickets, respectively.

Looking at the recent performances of the two franchises, Delhi ended the league stage with a five-wicket defeat against Gujarat Giants (GG), which halted their three-match winning streak. On the other hand, Mumbai beat Gujarat by 47 runs in the Eliminator. Batting first, MI posted 213-4 and then held Gujarat Giants to 166.

Today's DC vs MI toss result

DC have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Meg Lanning said:

"Conditions are going to remain the same, and it's worked for us throughout the tournament."

Delhi Capitals have made one change - N Charani comes in for Titas Sadhu. Mumbai Indians are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

DC vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (w), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Nallapureddy Charani

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Today's DC vs MI pitch report

“The pitch is a fresh one today. It looks dry and is rolled well. The surface is pretty hard - good wicket to bat and lot of runs in store. There was plenty of dew in the previous game. It is cooler this evening so maybe there might not be that much dew.” - Natalie Germanos and Mithali Raj

Today's DC vs MI match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Sarah Bryce (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan

DC vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anish Sahasrabudhe, Ankita Guha

TV umpire: Vrinda Rathi

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

