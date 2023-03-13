DC vs RCB weather update: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 11

Fans can expect uninterrupted action during the 11th Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday, March 13.

RCB's campaign is yet to kick off this season, having lost all four games so far. Their latest defeat came against UP Warriorz by 10 wickets at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, March 10.

Bangalore have tried various combinations to hit the winning run but nothing has worked in their favor so far. Skipper Smriti Mandhana and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh's dismal form with the bat have made it even worse for them.

However, RCB will look to turn things around against the Delhi Capitals, who are ranked second in WPL 2023.

DC, on the other hand, will come into the fixture with a thumping 10-wicket victory against Gujarat Giants.

Shafali Verma, who had a couple of sub-par performances, stormed back to form with an unbeaten knock of 76 off just 28 deliveries. Marizanne Kapp also got her rhythm back, picking up a five-wicket haul in the last game.

Delhi have performed like a well-oiled machine and will fancy themselves to secure their fourth victory in WPL 2023.

Navi Mumbai Weather - DY Patil Sports Academy weather report on March 13 - No rain predicted

There will be no rain breaks during the 11 WPL 2023 game between DC and RCB at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all.

Temperatures, however, will be on the higher side, hovering over 30 degrees Celsius throughout the game. It will be extremely hot and humid and players will have to drink enough liquids to keep themselves hydrated.

DC vs RCB Squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Arundhati Reddy, Jasia Akhtar, Alice Capsey, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, and Poonam Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Heather Knight, Shreyanka Patil, Erin Burns, Richa Ghosh (wk), Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Indrani Roy, and Asha Shobana.

