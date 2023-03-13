"He is a superstar in the making" - Brett Lee backs Umran Malik to make Test debut for India

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee recently backed tearaway Indian fast bowler Umran Malik to make his Test debut soon. The comments came during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Since impressing everyone last season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sunrishers Hyderabad (SRH) colors with 22 wickets from 14 games, Umran hasn't looked back. He has already made his white-ball debut in limited-overs cricket and has had a decent outing.

Lee, however, believes Umran Malik can be fast-tracked into the Indian Test side in the absence of leading fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

"Why not? He is good enough in my opinion. He is a superstar in the making. He has got good pace, got nice action and runs in well with a beautiful approach. So yes he can be injected," Lee said on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket in Doha.

Malik has featured in seven first-class games so far, picking up 12 wickets with the best figures of 3/25.

"He might extend his run-up to allow that pressure to be taken off his back" - Brett Lee on Jasprit Bumrah

Brett Lee further also shared a piece of advice for Jasprit Bumrah, saying that the Indian fast bowler needs to make some technical changes to avoid injuries.

"I wouldn't say it makes it weak," Lee continued. "I would definitely say that it leaves a whole in there. And I mean this as a compliment because he is that good. Bumrah has got a wonderful record. Unfortunately for him, he has had that worrying back issue for quite some time now.

"The only advice I would say is that with his run-up being so short, he has to find that pace and power out of his action where I think, maybe now in due course, he might extend his run-up to allow that pressure to be taken off his back."

Bumrah has struggled with a troubled back since last year, which has kept him out of action from important assignments like the 2022 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. He has not played any competitive cricket since September last year.

The ace fast bowler is likely to miss IPL 2023 and the subsequent ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in June.

There is hope that Bumrah will attain full fitness by the time India get ready for the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil in October-November.

