DC vs RCB: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by one run in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With the close win, Delhi became the second team to qualify for the playoffs after Mumbai Indians (MI).

In yet another last-ball thriller, DC put up 181/5 on the board after winning the toss and batting first as Jemimah Rodrigues starred with 58 off 36. In response, Bangalore fell tantalizingly short, finishing on 180/7. Richa Ghosh (51 off 29) played a superb knock to keep RCB in the hunt till the very end.

The equation came down to 17 runs off the last over bowled by Jess Jonassen. Ghosh smacked the first ball for a maximum down the ground. Disha Kasat (0) sacrificed her wicket to get Ghosh back on strike off the third ball.

After taking two runs off the fourth delivery with a slap towards deep backward square leg, Ghosh launched the penultimate delivery over deep midwicket fence for yet another maximum. However, what followed was heartbreak for the batter and RCB.

With two runs needed off the last ball, Ghosh slices a full delivery straight to backward point. Shafali Verma held her nerve and threw the ball to Jonassen, who dislodged the bails to catch Ghosh short of her crease despite the batter putting in a desperate dive.

Earlier, Bangalore got off to a disappointing start in the chase as skipper Smriti Mandhana (5) was trapped right in front of the stumps by a skidder from Alice Capsey. Ellyse Perry (49 off 32) and Sophie Molineux (33 off 30) added 80 for the second wicket to lift RCB. The threatening stand ended when Perry was run out after the batters attempted a non-existent single.

Molineux perished in the next over, caught at deep cover off Arundhati Reddy’s bowling. Sophie Devine chipped in with a handy 26 off 16, which included two sixes and a four in the 15th over bowled by Radha Yadav.

Following Devine’s exit, Ghosh gave DC a real scare, putting up a scintillating exhibition of big-hitting. Unfortunately for RCB, it was just not enough.

Rodrigues, Capsey star with the bat for DC

Batting first, Delhi Capitals got off to yet another solid start as skipper Meg Lanning (29 off 26) and Shafali (23 off 18) added 54 for the first wicket in 6.2 overs. Rodrigues and Capsey capitalized brilliantly on the start, featuring in a 97-run stand for the second wicket.

Rodrigues raced to a 26-ball 50, clubbing Georgia Wareham for two fours and a six in the 14th over. Her stunning knock ended when she was knocked over by Shreyanka Patil.

The RCB off-spinner also cleaned up Capsey in the next over and had Jonassen stumped for 1 to finish with excellent figures of 4/26. Ironically, she was at the other end when Ghosh was run out off the last ball of the nail-biting encounter.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s DC vs RCB WPL 2024 match?

Rodrigues played a brilliant knock for DC, hitting eight fours and a six. Apart from her batting contribution, Capsey also claimed the big scalp of Mandhana.

For RCB, Shreyanka stood out with her four-fer, while Ghosh played a sensational innings that almost took her team over the line.

Rodrigues was named Player of the Match for her aggressive half-century in a high-scoring clash.

