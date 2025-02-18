DC vs RCB: Who won yesterday’s match in WPL 2025?

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets in yesterday's WPL 2025 match at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Bowling first after winning the toss, RCB held DC to 141 in 19.3 overs and then raced past the total in 16.2 overs.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana led from the front for Bengaluru in the chase, clobbering 81 off just 47 balls. She added 107 for the first wicket with Danni Wyatt-Hodge (42 off 33) in 10.5 overs. Mandhana set the tone of the chase with two fours off Marizanne Kapp in the first over of the innings.

Boundaries came with ease as RCB raced to 57-0 at the end of the powerplay. With two consecutive fours and a single off Jess Jonassen in the ninth over, Mandhana reached 50 off 27 balls. The terrific opening stand was broken when Wyatt-Hodge was caught at sweeper cover off Arundhati Reddy.

Mandhana fell just before the finish line. The RCB skipper's attempted scoop off Shikha Pandey ended in a catch for the fielder running in from short fine leg. Yet again, Richa Ghosh (11* off five) finished off the match with a maximum, pulling a short ball from Reddy over deep backward square leg.

RCB bowlers combine to stifle DC batters

Bowling first after winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru came up with a fantastic effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 141. Shafali Verma fell for a golden duck, chipping one from Renuka Singh to mid-off. The dismissal set the tone of the match as DC could never recover from the early setback.

Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with 34 off 22, while keeper-batter Sarah Bryce contributed 23 off 19. None of the other Delhi batters crossed the 20-run mark. For RCB, Renuka (3-23) and Georgia Wareham (3-25) were standout bowlers, while Kim Garth and Ekta Bisht chipped in with two wickets each.

DC vs RCB: Who was the Player of the Match in yesterday’s WPL 2025 match?

Renuka stood out for Bengaluru with the ball, dismissing Shafali, Annabel Sutherland and Pandey. Wareham also claimed three wickets, including the big one of Rodrigues, who was stumped. In the chase, skipper Mandhana smashed 10 fours and three sixes in her 81.

For Delhi Capitals, Rodrigues top-scored with 34, while Pandey and Reddy claimed one wicket each.

Renuka was named Player of the Match for her fantastic spell of 3-23.

