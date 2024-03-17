DC vs RCB, WPL 2024 Final: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17. DC booked their place in the summit clash by finishing on top of the league points table, winning six out of eight matches. RCB confirmed their berth with a five-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.

Barring a couple of poor games, Delhi Capitals have had an exceptional WPL 2024 campaign, with players standing up with both bat and ball. Skipper Meg Lanning (308 runs) is the leading run-getter for the team heading into the final. Shafali Verma (265 runs) has been destructive at the top of the order, while Jemimah Rodrigues (235) has also done very well in the middle order.

In the bowling department, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen are leading the chart with 11 wickets apiece, while left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has also impressed with 10 scalps.

RCB have not been as consistent in WPL 2024, but will be confident following their come-from-behind win over MI in the Eliminator. There will be high expectations from Ellyse Perry, who has had a brilliant tournament. Having said that, skipper Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine and Richa Ghosh will also need to come to the party.

Today's DC vs RCB toss result

DC have won the tos and have opted to bat first. Meg Lanning said:

"We feel that's [batting first] the best chance for us to win the game. The pitch looks good, but we'll have to bat well."

Expand Tweet

Delhi are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For RCB, S Meghana comes in for Shraddha Pokharkar.

DC vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (w), Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Today's DC vs RCB pitch report

In his pitch report for the WPL 2024 final, Charles Dagnall says:

"Pitch No. 5 is in use for the final. This is not a high-scoring venue, so runs on the board will be crucial. 140-150 should keep the team in the game. The surface is dry, but there is more seam movement."

Today's DC vs RCB match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

Expand Tweet

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Indrani Roy

DC vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Abhijit Bhattacharya, Gayathri Venugopalan

TV umpire: Parashar Joshi

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App