DC vs RCB, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) are facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number four of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The game is being touted as a rematch of the WPL 2024 final in which RCB beat DC by eight wickets. Both teams got their campaign in the ongoing edition off to a positive start, winning their respective opening matches.

Delhi registered a close two-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening encounter. The game saw some contentious decisions going in DC's favor, but they would be pleased with two points on the board. Bowling first, DC held MI to 164 as Annabel Sutherland claimed three wickets and Shikha Pandey two. Shafali Verma (43 off 18) and Niki Prasad (35 off 33) starred in the chase.

RCB's injury-hit campaign suffered another blow with off-spinner Shreyanka Patil also being ruled out. She has been replaced by Sneh Rana, who was unsold at the auction. To their credit, Bengaluru did well to beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by six wickets in their opening match. Richa Ghosh (64* off 27) and Ellyse Perry (57 off 34) starred in a record chase of 202.

Today's DC vs RCB toss result

RCB have won the toss and have opted to field first. Smriti Mandhana said:

“Of course I think dew has been a big factor in the last couple of games. We have seen the wicket has played better after the first seven-eight overs.”

Bengaluru have made one change to their playing XI - Ekta Bisht comes in for Prema Rawat. For Delhi, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen replace Alice Capsey and Niki Prasad.

DC vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Arundhati Reddy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (w), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Thakur Singh, Joshitha VJ

Today's DC vs RCB pitch report

“Same surface that was used last evening. Although it's a used surface, there’s not much wear and tear. It’s hard and rolled well and going to skid and keep a little low. There are some cracks, so if the bowler bowls in these areas, they might get turn.” - Mithali Raj and Anjum Chopra

Today's DC vs RCB match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Thakur Singh, Jagravi Pawar, Heather Graham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Ekta Bisht, Sneh Rana, Charlotte Dean

DC vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ajitesh Argal, Anish Sahasrabudhe

TV umpire: Gayathri Venugopalan

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

