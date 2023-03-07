DC vs UPW: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat UP Warriorz (UPW) by 42 runs in yesterday’s (March 7) Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. However, DC’s batters came up with another terrific showing to post 211/4 on the board. In reply, the Warriors were held to 169/5 despite Tahlia McGrath’s stunning 90* off 50 balls.

Batting first, Delhi once again got off to a great start as skipper Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma added 67 for the opening wicket in 6.3 overs. The partnership ended when Kiran Navgire took a brilliant low catch to dismiss Shafali off McGrath’s bowling for 17.

Lanning, however, kept attacking the UP bowlers and found the boundaries at will, even as Marizanne Kapp perished for 16 at the other end. The DC skipper struck 10 fours and three sixes in her 42-ball 70. Her fine innings ended when she was cleaned up Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

The runs kept flowing for Delhi even after their captain’s dismissal. Alice Capsey chipped in with 21 off 10. Jess Jonassen (42* off 20) and Jemimah Rodrigues (34* off 22) provided the final flourish for the batting side, adding an unbroken 67 for the fifth wicket in quick time.

McGrath blitz in vain as Jonassen claims three

Chasing 212, UP Warriorz needed to get off to a scintillating start. Instead, they crumbled to 31/3 inside the powerplay as skipper Alyssa Healy (24), Navgire (two) and Shweta Sehrawat (one) all fell without making a significant contribution.

Experienced Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma had a chance to play a big innings. However, she looked in no rhythm at all and was out for 12 off 20 balls, caught superbly by a diving Radha Yadav, who came charging in from long on.

McGrath single-handedly ensured UP finished with a decent score, clobbering the ball to all parts of the park. She slammed 11 fours and four sixes in her blazing innings.

For DC, left-arm spinner Jonassen (3/43) made a big impact, dismissing Healy, Navgire and Devika Vaidya (23).

DC vs UPW: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

Lanning once again led from the front for Delhi. Her quick-fire half-century laid the foundation for a big total. Jonassen had a wonderful all-round match. Her unbeaten 42 took DC past 200. She then claimed three big wickets with the ball.

For UP Warriorz, McGrath was the only batter to stand up to the challenge offered by Delhi’s pacers. Her innings of 90* was a top-notch effort, but she was left with way too much to do.

Jonassen was named Player of the Match for her excellent all-round show.

