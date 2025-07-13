"Dear Gambhir, give Karun Nair no more chance" - Fans react after Nair's another failure in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Karun Nair failed to deliver with the bat on Day 4 of the third Test between India and England at Lord's on Sunday, July 13. The right-handed batter departed for just 14 runs off 33 balls as the tourists lost their second wicket for 41 in a modest 193-run chase. The 33-year-old got out via lbw, trapped in front of the stumps, completely done by a nip-backer from Brydon Carse.

Nair has failed to score big since his Test comeback, returning with scores of 0 & 20 (Headingley), 31 & 26 (Edgbaston), and 40 & 14 (Lord’s). It remains to be seen whether he keeps his place in the playing XI for the fourth Test.

Fans on X mocked Karun Nair for wasting opportunities following his national comeback in the five-match series in England.

"Dear Gambhir, give Karun Nair no more chance. Dear Karun Nair, pls retire."



"Karun Nair in this Test series vs England: 20, 31, 26, 40, 14. Plenty of starts, but no substance. 5 innings, 131 runs – Avg: 26.2. Looked promising, but failed to convert — a frustrating pattern for someone looking to cement his place. Not a great return, especially with opportunities up for grabs."



"Can't fail in 3 tests. Karun Nair should get the axe next test."



England dent India's run chase with early wickets on Day 4; Karun Nair wastes another opportunity

A clinical bowling display has helped England fight back against India in the third Test on Day 4. Jofra Archer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck before Brydon Carse removed Karun Nair and skipper Shubman Gill (6).

At stumps on Day 4, the tourists were 58/4 after 17.4 overs, with first innings centurion KL Rahul at the crease. England skipper Ben Stokes knocked over Akash Deep on the last ball of the day.

Earlier in the day, the hosts were bundled out for 192 in their second innings. Washington Sundar starred with the ball for the visitors, returning with figures of 4/22.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live scores and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

