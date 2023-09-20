"Dear Jayshahji… it was a pleasure to meet you"- Rajinikanth thanks BCCI for presenting him with golden ticket to ODI World Cup 2023

Indian superstar Rajinikanth expressed his gratitude to the BCCI and the board's secretary Jay Shah for presenting him with a golden ticket to the ODI World Cup 2023. Rajinikanth is an ardent cricket fan. The BCCI gave a golden pass for World Cup matches to the legendary actor yesterday (September 19).

BCCI has introduced the golden tickets to honor some of the top Indian celebrities. 2011 World Cup winner Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan were the first two recepients of the golden ticket. Rajinikanth has now joined the elite list.

Rajinikanth took to Twitter (now known as X) to thank the BCCI. He also wrote a few words about the board's secretary, Jay Shah.

"I am extremely happy to receive the prestigious Golden Ticket from BCCI for @ICC @CricketWorldCup 2023. My heartfelt thanks to BCCI.. Dear Jayshahji… it was a pleasure to meet you..Thank you very much for your warm words and thoughts," wrote Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth's tweet received more than 2,000 likes inside a few minutes. Fans were delighted to see him being presented with a golden ticket to the mega event.

More celebrities could receive the golden ticket to ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in the coming days

The countdown to the ODI World Cup has started as less than 20 days remain for the opening game of the mega event. BCCI has already honored three celebrities with the golden ticket to the World Cup. With the mega event set to get underway soon, the board may present the golden ticket to a few more celebrities.

To prepare for the World Cup, India will play three home ODIs against Australia in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot over the next few days. It should not be a surprise if a celebrity is invited during the series and presented with the elusive golden ticket. The series starts this Friday in Mohali.