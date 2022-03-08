Decision to leave James Anderson and Stuart Broad out puts pressure on Joe Root - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged Joe Root to assume more responsibility and authority during the Test tour of the West Indies. The cricketer-turned-commentator also expects Root and co. to deliver an improved performance with the bat after their Ashes drubbing.

Coming off a crushing 4-0 defeat in the Ashes Down Under, England are back in action in the Caribbean. Root and co. are coming to the three-match Test series on the back of several upheavals in their coaching staff. However, Root was fortunate to survive the axe.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan believes the right-handed batter must take more ownership of the decision to move away from Broad and Anderson. The 47-year old feels the duo's absence would put the tourists under more pressure to succeed. Vaughan wrote:

"Joe Root, as England captain, has to take ownership of the decision to move away from James Anderson and Stuart Broad. So far he has done that. I wrote two weeks ago that I agreed with the decision to leave them out. It is time to move on."

The former player continued:

"But I would also like to see Joe be stronger about the decision because it is clear he wants to create a new environment away from the two senior pros who have dominated the attack for nearly 15 years. The decision to leave them out puts pressure on Joe. His team will have to do well."

ECB's interim managing director Andrew Strauss underlined that it is not the end of the road for Anderson and Broad, who have taken almost 1200 Test wickets between them. The former left-handed opener has urged England's two most prolific wicket-takers to get ready for the home summer.

"All the batsmen are vulnerable to good bowling spells" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Vaughan added that England batters' faulty techniques have created self-doubt, leading to frequent batting collapses. In the Caribbean, the 2005-Ashes winning captain wants to see the visitors show more character and better technique, adding:

"England have panicked too easily in the past, failed to trust their techniques and then anxiety has crept in. That is why batting collapses unfold. All the batsmen are vulnerable to good bowling spells. They cannot play good, simple, low-risk cricket at hard times."

Vaughan continued:

"You have to stay in and work to give yourself the chance to play flamboyantly. You have to graft to get to that stage. I want to see a batting unit that can nullify the good length delivery on off-stump with good, solid defensive strokes. To play Test cricket the right way, you have to defend the ball and stay in."

England last won in the West Indies in 2003-04. They suffered multiple batting collapses in the 2018-19 series, losing 2-1.

