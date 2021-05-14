Deep Dasgupta feels Mithali Raj and Ramesh Powar should sort out their differences

Deep Dasgupta has opined Ramesh Powar should sort out his differences with Mithali Raj now that the former Indian off-spinner has become the Indian women's cricket team head coach once again.

Ramesh Powar replaced WV Raman as the Indian women's team coach on Thursday (May 13). Many fans will remember that Powar and Mithali Raj were not on the same page during the former's first stint as the head coach. In fact, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sacked Powar soon after his fallout with Raj.

Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta believes Powar should call Mithali now and sort out their differences. Speaking to Sports Today, Dasgupta said:

"We don't know what happened but we all know something happened there. Mithali is your 50-over captain, she is a legend, there is no two ways about it. That's the first thing which needs to be sorted. When you have somebody as senior and someone like Mithali, who already had an issue with Ramesh, I think one of the first things that needs to happen is that phone call to sort things out."

Since the ultimate goal is the team's good performance, Dasgupta emphasized that anything that could hinder their progress should be eliminated.

Mithali Raj has confirmed the 2022 World Cup will be her last

Mithali Raj made her international debut back in 1999

Indian women's ODI team captain Mithali Raj has recently confirmed that the 2022 World Cup will be her last. She further mentioned that she would play a couple of home series after the competition before calling it a day.

Raj will be keen to ensure there are no more controversies in her career. Hence, she may well follow Deep Dasgupta's suggestion and get on a phone call with Ramesh Powar to sort out their issues.