Ramesh Powar gets CAC's approval, likely to replace WV Raman as Indian women's team head coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has recommended Ramesh Powar to replace WV Raman as the head coach of the Indian women's team. An official announcement by the BCCI regarding his tenure will be made soon.

Ramesh Powar was appointed the coach of the Indian women's team in August 2018 and occupied the position until November 30.

Under his tutelage, India went on to play the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in 2018 before an infamous fallout with senior player Mithali Raj brought WV Raman to the scene.

Ramesh Powar played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India as a spinner. He has also represented the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and the defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the IPL.

As coach, Powar recently led Mumbai's state team to a dominating win in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

A total of 35 candidates had applied for the Indian women's head coach position, out of which eight - four male and four female candidates - were shortlisted.

These include W.V. Raman, Ramesh Powar, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Ajay Ratra, Suman Sharma, Mamatha Maben, Hemlata Kala and Devika Palshikar.

JUST IN: The CAC is understood to have recommended Ramesh Powar as the head coach of India women's team. Announcement soon. The musical chair continues in the women's team. Powar didn't make any mistake. Yet he got the boot. Raman, who did a very good job, doesn't get extension. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) May 13, 2021

The CAC interviewed them on Wednesday and Thursday before recommending Ramesh Powar. The interviews were conducted by Madan Lal and Sulakshana Naik, while the third member, RP Singh, could not be part of the process due to his father's demise.

WV Raman, a former international player, fulfilled the role for a 17-month-long period starting in December 2018.

Under him, the Harpanpreet Kaur-led T20 side reached the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2020 and won bilateral series against West Indies and South Africa.

India's tour of England could be Ramesh Powar's immediate assignment

If selected, Ramesh Powar's immediate assignment would be a one-off Test, three T20Is and three ODIs against England in an away series beginning on June 16.

The team will travel to the UK on June 2 after a selection committee - headed by Neetu David - picks the support staff for the new coach.

Sourav Ganguly (in Sportstar) said - “ Women's T20 Challenge will be happening on September-October & Indian Women's team will be going to England on 2nd June along with the men’s team. “ — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) May 9, 2021