Deep Dasgupta picks India playing 11 for IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match; leaves out Sanju Samson

Former wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta named his playing XI for Team India's Asia Cup 2025 opening clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Suryakumar Yadav-led side are on the lookout to defend the title, and have been drawn in Group A of the competition, alongside the likes of Pakistan and Oman as well.

The Men in Blue are facing a serious selection conundrum regarding the team combination, as well as the personnel for a few select positions in the playing XI. One such close call is between Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson for the wicket-keeping position.

The return of Shubman Gill to the Indian T20I side as vice-captain has jeopardised the Kerala player's spot as an opening batter, a role which he had held for the majority of the time following the transition after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Dasgupta opined that slotting in Samson in a team combination where Shubman Gill is poised to play as an opener, is difficult.

"I still believe that we need a sheet anchor, a role which Virat Kohli played so well for the last 10-11 years in this format. So, I think, we need such a player in the top three, it is important, and Shubman Gill fits that bill for me. So, he should open with Abhishek," Deep Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.

"Sanju Samson has done nothing wrong, it is more about the combination. If Shubman and Abhishek are the openers, No.3 and No.4 are set, as of now it is Tilak and Suryakumar Yadav," he added.

The former player named Jitesh Sharma as his first-choice wicket-keeper, along with the two all-rounders in Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, in the lower middle order. He also opted for bowling strength over batting depth by naming a three-pronged spin attack featuring both specialists, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Deep Dasgupta's predicted Team India playing XI for IND vs UAE 2025 Asia Cup match

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Harshit Rana

"We will make a decision on match day" - Team India bowling coach on team combination for 2025 Asia Cup clash against UAE

Team India have been up against an early curveball ahead of the tournament, as a surface with a green tinge is reportedly on offer for the upcoming clash against the UAE. This certainly complicates the team combination and selection, with bowling coach Morne Morkel revealing that the final call will be taken on match day, and not before.

“Again, we need to go and look at the wicket. I think when the Champions Trophy was played at that time, there was a lot of cricket on the surfaces here and they looked a little bit tired," Morkel said ahead of Team India's opening clash (via ICC).

“So again, tonight we will have a first look at the surface and I believe there is quite a bit of grass covering on the square. So we will have a good idea going into the first game in terms of what is sort of a better way to go, but in terms of planning at the moment, we are covering all bases and then we will make a decision on match day," he added.

The 2025 Asia Cup will kickstart on Tuesday, September 9, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the opening encounter in Abu Dhabi. Team India have been largely training at the ICC Academy in Dubai ahead of their first white-ball clash since the 2025 Champions Trophy Final in early March.

