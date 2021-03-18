Deep Dasgupta picks his PlayerzPot 11 for IND vs ENG 4th T20I

Deep Dasgupta made his fantasy team picks for the fourth India vs England T20I on Thursday. The cricketer turned commentator disclosed his top picks, explaining the thought process behind his fantasy team.

Previewing the India vs England game, Deep Dasgupta chose Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler as his top picks for the game. He said:

“For me, the top pick would be Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler. The two of them are in good nick. The fact that Jos Buttler also keeps wickets, he will give you more points. Both of them are top T20 players, and are in good form.”

Deep Dasgupta’s fantasy playing 11

Apart from Buttler, Deep Dasgupta also picked two other wicket-keepers in Jonny Bairstow and Rishabh Pant in his side.

He explained the rationale behind picking three wicket-keepers, admitting the extra fantasy points act as an attractive proposition.

He pointed out how Bairstow has looked like a different player playing white-ball cricket for England, while choosing Pant because the youngster has looked in good touch this series.

Despite Rohit Sharma’s poor show in the last game, Deep Dasgupta has selected him in his team considering he can give players a huge points haul if he gets going. Virat Kohli’s stunning form and Jason Roy’s top order-credentials worked in their favor.

For the all-rounder’s spot, Deep Dasgupta picked Washington Sundar in his team because of his impressive bowling performances.

Coming to the bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the cut, while Yuzvendra Chahal was selected by Dasgupta considering leg-spinners tend to pick wickets in this format.

He rounded out his team with Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, expounding on how express pace always acts as a threat.

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (c)

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

