Deep Dasgupta reveals reason for Hardik Pandya's inclusion in Test squad

Former wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta believes Hardik Pandya is present in India's Test squad against England as there is not much domestic cricket happening, especially with the red ball.

Pandya was in scintillating form with the bat in IPL 2020 and replicated the same form in white-ball cricket Down Under for Team India. However, the all-rounder was not asked to stay back for the Test series, as he was not fit enough to contribute with the ball.

Thus, a few eyebrows were raised when Pandya was named in Team India's 18-man squad for the first two Tests against England at home.

Speaking to Sports Today, Deep Dasgupta explained the reason for the 27-year-old's inclusion.

"One of the reason he is there is because there is not much domestic cricket happening right now and whatever has been announced is predominantly white-ball cricket. Hardik Pandya becomes very, very important when we start travelling outside," Deep Dasgupta said.

An in-form Washington or the power-packed Pandya - if you could choose just one, who’d make it to the final XI vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿?



(We’re so glad we don’t have to make this choice 😅) pic.twitter.com/H5IOoud5el — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 27, 2021

The 43-year-old feels Hardik Pandya's importance will increase exponentially when Team India plays Test cricket away from home.

Pandya has shown what he is capable of with the red ball, as evidenced by his five-wicket haul at Trent Bridge in 2018, which helped India beat England.

Dasgupta said in this regard:

"At home you might not feel his importance as much because you have spinning all-rounder in Ashwin, Jadeja will be back, Washington Sundar is in, Axar is there but his importance increased 10 folds when you start travelling."

Hardik Pandya will be important for tour to England and WTC Final: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta believes Hardik Pandya will give Team India that crucial balance once he starts to bowl

After hosting England for four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is, Team India's next assignment could be the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final set to be played from June 18-22 at Lord's.

Team India will also be playing five Tests away to England from July later this year. Deep Dasgupta reckons Hardik Pandya's availability as an all-rounder for both these assignments could be crucial because of the kind of balance he brings to the side.

"There is a huge England series coming up, there is a very, very good chance of India qualifying for the World Test Championship finals, that's where I think Hardik Pandya will be very important. I think his inclusion in the squad is to make sure that his progress is monitored as a bowler," Deep Dasgupta said.

The 43-year-old believes Pandya won't play the first Test against England at home, and thinks he might just be in the squad to get back into rhythm as an all-rounder.

"So, I don't think we will see him in the first Test but I think he is there for a very specific reason, to monitor his progress as an all-rounder, as a bowler," Dasgupta added.

The first Test between India and England will be played at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai from February 5. The hosts need 80 more points to secure their place in the WTC Final.

Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/eueKznxrMa — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2021

A 2-0, 3-0, 3-1, or 4-0 series victory against England will be enough for Team India to book their ticket to Lord's.

The hosts have not lost a Test series at home since 2012, when Sir Alastair Cook's England beat them 2-1.