“You have taken over someone’s place”- Deepak Chahar pulls Axar Patel’s leg on Chahal TV

Deepak Chahar made his international comeback against Zimbabwe on Thursday, August 18, with a brilliant spell of 27/3 in seven overs. It helped the visitors bundle out Zimbabwe for 189, with India comfortably winning the match by 10 wickets.

Chahar earned the Player of the Match award and was seen enjoying his time off after the game. The Indian seamer enjoyed some fun banter with spinner Axar Patel.

He took the opportunity to pull Axar's leg, who replaced Yuzvendra Chahal on Chahal TV. Chahar also expressed his delight at returning to international cricket after a long time.

Take a look at the conversation:

Axar Patel: “I’ve come from Florida to Harare and today we have Deepak Chahar with us. What was your mindset when you came to Zimbabwe?”

Deepak Chahar: “I was waiting for a long time to play. It was a tough time, but the good thing is that it keeps changing. You say how you are performing so well for such a long time? You have taken over someone’s place.”

Axar: “You keep making strong comebacks.”

Chahar: “You keep taking the interview.”

Axar: “No, no! What will [Yuzvendra] Chahal bhai do (Chahal TV bhi to chalana hai).”

Sharing the video on Twitter, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote:

“Of making a strong comeback and putting in a solid show with the ball. DO NOT MISS this post-match chat between @deepak_chahar9 and @akshar2026 after #TeamIndia’s win in the first #ZIMvsIND ODI.”

Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel are on standby list for Asia Cup 2022

Deepak Chahar marked his return to international cricket after nearly six months. He bowled superbly in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. The swing bowler took the top three wickets to finish his opening spell on 27/3. His ability to deliver both in and out swingers reduced Zimbabwe to 31/4 at one stage.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel continued his heroics as he also picked up 3/24 to complement Chahar on the pitch with the ball.

The two players will next be seen in action during the second ODI on Saturday (August 20). Both players are part of the standby list for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The duo will be looking to stay in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year.

