Deepak Hooda pulls out of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after fight with Krunal Pandya 

Baroda all-rounder Deepak Hooda has pulled out of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. According to reports, Hooda had a fight with his captain, Krunal Pandya during the practice matches ahead of the competition.

TV9 Gujarati reported on Saturday (January 9), the Baroda cricket team would play without Deepak Hooda in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. As per CricTracker, Hooda wrote a letter to the Baroda Cricket Association, informing the authorities about Krunal Pandya's unprofessional behavior.

The report further states Krunal Pandya abused Deepak Hooda in the presence of coach Prabhakar, Munaf Patel, and the junior team members. It is pertinent to note Baroda will open their campaign against Uttarakhand tomorrow.

A new controversy involving Krunal Pandya ahead of #SMAT20. https://t.co/f6xQawI0CE — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) January 9, 2021

Deepak Hooda's experience could have been handy for the Baroda cricket team. The selectors have already left veteran Yusuf Pathan out of the squad, and now, after Hooda's departure, the team may struggle in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Deepak Hooda played for the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020

Deepak Hooda won IPL 2016 championship with the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Deepak Hooda has played for three IPL franchises in his career. He started his journey with the Rajasthan Royals before playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kings XI Punjab. In IPL 2020, Hooda looked in excellent touch for the Mohali-based franchise as he hit an unbeaten 62* against the Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

He has played 123 T20 matches in his career, aggregating 1,718 runs at a strike rate of 135.59. Deepak Hooda played his first T20 for Baroda in 2013 and had been an integral part of the side since then.

In the 123 T20s, Hooda dismissed 15 batsmen, with his best figures being 3/23. It will be interesting to see how the Baroda cricket team performs in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in his absence.