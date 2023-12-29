"Definitely the best dressed team of our generation"- Yuvraj Singh shares a throwback picture featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and others

Yuvraj Singh recently shared a throwback picture of himself in the company of his former Indian teammates from the 2000s.

The iconic player retired from all forms of cricket in 2019 after a 19-year storied career. Yuvraj Singh was a man for big occasions, having played a crucial role in India's trophy-winning campaigns in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup with his clutch performances.

Yuvraj took to his official Instagram handle on Friday, December 29, and shared a photo featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Virender Sehwag, and Murali Karthik. All of them played together for India in the early and mid-2000s. Yuvraj captioned the post:

"There's so much, so many high expectations"- Sunil Gavaskar on people comparing Rinku Singh with Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar recently gave his opinion on people comparing upcoming youngster Rinku Singh with legendary Yuvraj Singh. Rinku Singh made his international debut for India this year after performing well in IPL and domestic cricket.

Singh managed to impress everyone in the 12 T20I matches he featured in with his impactful knocks. He accumulated 262 runs in those games at an average of 65.50 and scored at an impressive strike rate of 180.68 while batting in the finisher's role.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar analyzed his performances, saying:

"Now he's part of the India team after IPL. And now there's so much, so many high expectations of them. They are now expecting him to be another Yuvraj Singh. So if he can do even a fraction of what Yuvraj did for Indian cricket, then he will have done wonderfully well."

Gavaskar added:

"Talent - it's not given to everybody. You can love the game. You can play all day, but sometimes you know you might not quite have the talent, but he has the belief that he could do it, and that's what he's done over the last 2-3 years. Again here in the IPL, he was in and out of a lot of teams when he finally got the opportunity and the way he grabbed it (was amazing)."

