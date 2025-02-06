"Dekho kisi journalist ne uthaya hoga" - X erupts as Pakistan's star batter loses cell phone and contacts

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that he had lost his cell phone and all the contacts he had in it. Several X users saw the funny side in it and turned the announcement into a rather light-hearted one with their comments on his post.

Babar Azam posted:

"I have lost my phone and contacts. Will get back to everyone as soon as I find it."

One of the funny replies to his post was:

"Dekho Ksii journalist ne uthya ho ga (sic) [Perhaps a journalist stole his phone]," wrote a user named Nawaz.

Another user wrote:

"Lost No.4 position in TESTs. Lost No.3 position in ODIs. Lost opening in T20I. Now lost mobile. Stay strong Babar bhai (sic)."

Some other, more nuanced reactions were also seen. They are listed as under:

"No worries king just focus on your batting pakistan needs you (sic)," wrote Kashif Farid.

"This too shall pass, Stay strong," wrote Was Abdur.

Babar Azam will next be seen in action in the Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand tri-series

The cricketing world is waiting eagerly for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which will be played in Pakistan and Dubai. Babar Azam is reportedly likely to open the innings for Pakistan in the ICC tournament.

Ahead of the eight-team competition, he will be seen in action in the ODI tri-series between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand. Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the series opener in Lahore on Saturday, February 8, followed by their second match against South Africa in Karachi on Wednesday, February 12. The two teams that qualify for the final will then meet in Karachi on February 14.

Pakistan's Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand will also be played in Karachi on February 19. The two sides have been placed in Group A alongside India and Bangladesh

