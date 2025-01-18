Delhi Capitals opener denied century by a stunning Matt Renshaw catch in MR vs BH BBL 2024-25 clash [Watch]

Melbourne Renegades' Jake Fraser-McGurk was denied a deserved century when Brisbane Heat’s Matt Renshaw took a stunning catch to dismiss him for 95. The dramatic moment occurred on Saturday, January 18, during the 38th match of the 2024-25 Big Bash League (BBL).

The 22-year-old McGurk came in at No. 3 and wasted no time, smashing Mitchell Swepson for consecutive sixes in the eighth over. He raced to his fifty off just 24 balls and didn’t slow down, continuing to attack as he moved to 95 runs from 45 balls.

On the third ball of the 17th over, McGurk picked up a length delivery from Paul Walter and launched it over his head. However, Matt Renshaw sprinted to his right and pulled off a stunning catch at long-off, sending McGurk back for 95 off 46 balls. His knock included five boundaries and eight sixes.

Trending

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

Expand Tweet

Chasing 197, Jake Fraser-McGurk was the standout performer for the Renegades. Josh Brown also played a brilliant cameo, scoring 32 off 11 balls, including three fours and three sixes.

Although the middle order didn’t have the best outing, Fergus O'Neil remained unbeaten on 16 off 6 balls, guiding the Renegades to victory by three wickets with two overs to spare.

Brilliant team effort helps Brisbane Heat put a challenging total on the board

Melbourne Renegades won the toss and chose to bowl first. Brisbane Heat openers Nathan McSweeney (29 off 26) and Jack Wood put on 62 runs for the first wicket off 45 balls. Wood fell just short of a half-century, scoring 45 off 27 balls.

Matt Renshaw also contributed with a solid knock, making 40 off 22 balls. Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Alsop remained unbeaten on 42 off 26 balls, striking one boundary and three sixes, as the Heat finished their innings at 196/4 after 20 overs. For Melbourne, Adam Zampa and Callum Stow took two wickets each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️