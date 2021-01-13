Delhi, Saurashtra post back-to-back victories on Day 4 of 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ishant Sharma and Pradeep Sangwan combined in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 to help Delhi beat Andhra Pradesh by six wickets in an Elite Group E match in Mumbai. In Indore, Vidarbha wilted in the face of Saurashtra’s onslaught to go down by 79 runs in the Elite Group D clash.

Batting first, Ambati Rayudu’s Andhra were restricted to a meager 124/9, thanks to a combined effort from Delhi’s bowling department comprising Ishant Sharma (2 for 17), Simarjeet Singh (2 for 21), Pradeep Sangwan (3 for 33), and Lalit Yadav (2 for 22).

Captain Shikhar Dhawan (5 off 7) again failed with the bat, but Nitish Rana and Anuj Rawat’s 52-run third-wicket stand ensured Delhi got home with 18 balls to spare and cemented the top position in their group.

Saurashtra rode Avi Barot’s 93 off 44 balls and Prerak Mankad’s 26-ball 59 to set Vidarbha an imposing target of 234. In reply, the Ganesh Satish-led side folded up for 154 as Chetan Sakariya claimed sensational figures of 5 for 11 coupled with Mankad’s 4 for 48.

In the other Elite Group E encounter, a star-studded Haryana line-up overcame Sheldon Jackson’s 82 off 50 balls to beat Puducherry by six wickets and move level on points with Delhi. In Indore, the situation turned grimmer for Services as Aditya Kaushik (78 off 56), and skipper Amit Verma’s (42 off 27) 85-run alliance got Goa their first points with a five-wicket victory.

After being severely hampered by rain on the second day of SMAT 2021, all four Plate matches saw 40 overs being played out. While Bihar won their second match running over Sikkim, Nagaland, Chandigarh, and Meghalaya registered their first campaign victory.

Notably, Meghalaya captain Puneet Bisht created history by smashing the highest score in the T20 cricket – while batting at No. 4 or below – and smashed the most sixes by an Indian player in a single innings in the shortest format. The former Delhi boy scored an unbeaten 146 off 51 balls with six boundaries and 17 sixes to boot.

*Note: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Mumbai v Kerala (Elite Group E) and Madhya Pradesh v Rajasthan (Elite Group D) are scheduled at 7 PM IST.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Day 4 brief scorecards

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Delhi v Andhra Pradesh, Elite Group E in Mumbai

Andhra Pradesh 124/9 (Ashwin Hebbar 32, KV Sasikanth 21, Pradeep Singh 3/33, Ishant Sharma 2/17) lost to Delhi 128/4 in 17 overs (Anuj Rawat 33, Himmat Singh 32*, Harishankar Reddy 2/40, KV Sasikanth 1/25) by 6 wickets.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Vidarbha v Saurashtra, Elite Group D in Indore

Saurashtra 233/7 (Avi Barot 93, Prerak Mankad 59, Darshan Nalkande 4/32, Yash Thakur 2/47) beat Vidarbha 154 in 17.2 overs (Jitesh Sharma 43, Akshay Karnewar 21, Chetan Sakariya 5/11, Prerak Mankad 4/48) by 79 runs.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Haryana v Puducherry, Elite Group E in Mumbai

Puducherry 148/4 (Sheldon Jackson 82, Paras Dogra 32, Arun Chaprana 2/19, Mohit Sharma 1/21) lost to Haryana 149/4 in 19 overs (Himanshu Rana 58, Shivam Chauhan 45, Pankaj Singh 2/31, Sagar Udeshi 1/18) by 6 wickets.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Services v Goa, Elite Group D in Indore

Services 160/7 (Ravi Chauhan 62, G Rahul Singh 37, Lakshay Garg 2/25, Ashok Dinda 1/44) lost to Goa 163/5 in 19.4 overs (Aditya Kaushik 78, Amit Verma 42, Mohit Kumar 3/32, Varun Choudhary 1/28) by 5 wickets.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Meghalaya v Mizoram, Plate in Chennai

Meghalaya 230/6 (Puneet Bisht 146*, Yogesh Tiwari 53, Lalnunkima Varte 2/45, Sumit Lama 1/25) beat Mizoram 100/9 (KB Pawan 33, Pratik Desai 27, Aditya Singhania 4/15, Akash Choudhary 2/17) by 130 runs.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Nagaland v Arunachal Pradesh, Plate in Chennai

Arunachal Pradesh 145/7 (Techi Doria 36, Akhilesh Sahani 31, Khrievitso Kense 1/19, Shrikant Mundhe 1/28) lost to Nagaland 149/1 (Shrikant Mundhe 69*, Chetan Bist 50*, Nazeeb Saiyed 1/28) by 9 wickets.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Bihar v Sikkim, Plate in Chennai

Sikkim 110/8 (Varun Sood 28, Nilesh Lamichaney 24, Ashutosh Aman 4/18, Amod Yadav 2/20) lost to Bihar 111/2 19.2 overs (Mangal Mahrour 55, Shasheem Rathour 38, Anureet Singh 1/20, Rajiv Darjee 1/22) by 8 wickets.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Chandigarh v Manipur, Plate in Chennai

Chandigarh 178/5 (Shivam Bhambri 56, Manan Vohra 39, Bishworjit Konthoujam 2/33, Ajay Lamabam Singh 1/28) beat Manipur 68/8 in 19 overs (Thokchom Kishan 22, Kishan Singha 20*, Gurinder Singh 3/10, Bipul Sharma 2/8) by 110 runs.