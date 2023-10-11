Delhi weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Afghanistan match?

Team India will lock horns with Afghanistan in the ninth match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to their World Cup campaign. While India won their opening game against Australia by six wickets, Afghanistan went down to Bangladesh in their tournament opener.

The Men in Blue will hope to continue their winning run. The Afghans, meanwhile, will be desperate to bounce back and put their campaign back on track.

While both teams have everything to play for on Wednesday, they will be wary of the Delhi weather. But much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of precipitation in the northern parts of India today.

According to Accuweather, there is no probability of rain at all at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. There will be no cloud cover as well. Thus, a seamless action awaits fans in Delhi when the two Asian sides lock horns.

Meanwhile, there will be no respite for players from high temperatures. It will hover between 28 and 35 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a bit higher due to the humidity. The quality of the air is not likely to be too good either.

"You have to score runs for that, to win the game" - Hashmatullah Shahidi ahead of India tie

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi asserted that they need to bat well as a unit to win games in the World Cup. It is worth noting that the Afghans were off to a solid start against Bangladesh but lost the plot in the middle order from where they never recovered.

Shahidi remarked on the eve of the match against India:

"We have a good spin-bowling attack, but only one department can't win you games. You have to score runs for that, to win the game. I still believe, and as a team, we have that belief, that we can come back in the next game and throughout the tournament, so the belief is there and the talent is there and we will try to move on and make it better and improve in tomorrow's game."

