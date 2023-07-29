Deodhar Trophy 2023: Match 11: East Zone vs South Zone- Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Match 11 of the 2023 Deodhar Trophy will take place between East Zone and South Zone at the Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry from 09:00 am IST on July 30 (Sunday). Both sides occupy the top two spots of the points table after winning all their games so far.

East Zone locked horns against North Zone in their last match. Winning the toss, they opted to bat first and put up a mammoth total of 337 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 50 overs courtesy of a Riyan Parag special.

Parag came in at a difficult time for the East Zone and smashed a scintillating century against the North Zone. The batter from Assam finished his innings at 131 runs in just 102 balls. He was assisted brilliantly by Kumar Kushagra who missed his century by just two runs.

Mayank Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for the North Zone side as he scalped four wickets. In their chase, the North Zone side was bowled out for 249 runs in 45.3 overs. Parag stole the show with the ball too, picking up four wickets and deflating the North Zone's batting lineup.

South Zone, on the other hand, took on Northeast Zone in their third match of Deodhar Trophy 2023. The North East side won the toss and opted to bat first.

South Zone bowlers ran riot in the Northeast batting lineup, who crumbled to 136 runs in 49.2 overs. R Sai Kishore and Vidhwath Kaverappa were the stars with the ball for the South Zone side as they picked three wickets each. They were well assisted by Arjun Tendulkar, Vyashak Vijaykumar, Washington Sundar, and Rohit Rayudu, all of whom picked a wicket each.

The chase was always going to be a walk in the park for the South Zone batters, who completed the task at hand in just 19.3 overs. Rohan Kunnummal came up with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 87 runs. Mayank Agarwal was the only batter to walk back to the pavilion, giving South Zone a nine-wicket win.

East Zone vs South Zone Match Details

Match: East Zone vs South Zone, Match 11, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 30, Sunday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry

East Zone vs South Zone Pitch Report

The last game that was played at this venue saw Northeast batters tumbling down early. There might be crucial help for spinners on this wicket and the team winning the toss should have no hesitation in winning the toss and fielding first as the wicket tends to get better.

East Zone vs South Zone Weather Forecast

On Sunday, the weather in Puducherry is expected to be relatively warm. The maximum temperature can soar up to 37 degrees Celsius with a low chance of rain. However, there will be 55% humidity which shows that there might be some assistance for swing bowlers early on.

East Zone vs South Zone Probable XI

East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Utkarsh Singh, Riyan Parag, Virat Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Saurabh Tiwary(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Deep, Manisankar Murasingh

South Zone: Rohan Kunnummal, Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, N Jagadeesan(w), Arun Karthik, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rohit Rayudu, Arjun Tendulkar

East Zone vs South Zone Match Prediction

With how the tournament has gone so far, this could potentially be the match of the tournament. However, South Zone have had dominant wins in comparison to their rivals and are expected to win Sunday's match.

East Zone vs South Zone Live Streaming Details And Channel List:

TV: NA

Online: BCCI.tv, BCCI app