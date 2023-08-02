Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Harvik Desai and Shams Mulani lead the charts – Updated after Match 15

On the last day of the league stage in the Deodhar Trophy 2023, North East Zone took on North Zone in the 13th game of the competition.

Batting first, North East Zone's batters faltered and got bundled out on 101, failing to play their full quota of 50 overs. North Zone then chased down the total in just 12.5 overs.

In the 14th match, East Zone did a fantastic job after electing to bat first as they posted 319 on the board, thanks to a ton from Riyan Parag. Their bowlers then stepped up and knocked over West Zone on 162 to win the game comprehensively by 157 runs.

The 15th game saw Central Zone scoring 261 at the end of their 50 overs against South Zone, after opting to bat first. Sai Sudharsan smashed a brilliant ton while chasing the target as he remained unbeaten on 132 to take South Zone across the line in the penultimate over.

Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Mayank Agarwal is the leading run-scorer

Harvik Desai of West Zone finished the league stages as the leading run-scorer in the Deodhar Trophy. Desai played a beautiful knock of 92 against East Zone in their last league game. He has taken his tally to 301 runs in five games and sits at the top of the most runs list.

Yash Dubey of Central Zone follows Desai in the list of most runs in the Deodhar Trophy 2023. He played a well-composed knock of 77 of 99 balls in their loss against Central Zone. Dubey took his tally to 293 runs in five outings and finished the league stages at the second position in the most runs charts.

South Zone skipper Mayank Agarwal sits below Dubey after having scored 278 runs in the Deodhar Trophy 2023. He was retired hurt against Central Zone and it remains to be seen whether he takes the field in the final against East Zone on Thursday.

Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 15 (Image Courtesy: www.bcci.tv)

Shams Mulani of West Zone has jumped to the top of the most wickets list in the Deodhar Trophy 2023. The left-arm spinner from Maharashtra registered figures of 3/45 in his 10 overs, which included a maiden against East Zone. He now has 12 wickets to his name in the competition and averages 16.25 with the ball.

Mayank Yadav of North Zone also has 12 wickets to his name and sits below Mulani as he has an average of 17.58. Yadav bowled beautifully in their win over North East Zone. He bowled six overs and picked up three scalps and played a key role in them winning the game comprehensively.

Vidwath Kaverappa of South Zone didn’t feature in their last league game against Central Zone. The right-arm pacer has grabbed 11 wickets in four games so far and will have another chance in the final to add to his tally.