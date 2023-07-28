Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mayank Agarwal and Vidwath Kaverappa lead the charts – Updated after Match 9

The seventh game of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 saw East Zone beat North Zone convincingly. Batting first, the East Zone batters posted 337 at the end of their 50 overs. The North Zone batters tried hard but got knocked over for 249 to lose the game by a big margin of 88 runs.

In the eighth game of the tournament, Central Zone took on the West Zone. On the back of contributions from the middle-order batters, Central Zone finished their innings on 243/7.

The West Zone batters kept losing wickets at regular intervals but managed to hold their nerves to get across the line in the last over with one wicket in hand.

In the ninth match, the North East Zone elected to bat first and their batters faltered and they got dismissed on a paltry total of 136. The top-order batters of South Zone made sure that they chased down the total without much fuss. With the nine-wicket win, South Zone continued their winning streak.

Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Mayank Agarwal leads the batting charts

Mayank Agarwal of South Zone is the leading run-scorer in the Deodhar Trophy 2023. The skipper has led his side from the front. Chasing 137 against North Zone, Agarwal looked solid at the crease before departing on 32. He now has 194 runs to his name in three games and sits comfortably at the top of the most runs charts.

Rohan S Kunnummal sits below his skipper in the most runs list in the Deodhar Trophy 2023. He played a fantastic knock against North Zone. He hit eight fours and five maximums to score 87* off just 58 balls. He now has 162 runs to his name and sits in the second position.

Harvik Desai gave West Zone a solid start in their close-fought win over Central Zone. Chasing 244, the wicketkeeper-batter scored an 86-ball 57. He has taken his runs tally to 153 and is placed third in the list of most runs in the Deodhar Trophy 2023.

Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 9 (Image Courtesy: www.bcci.tv)

Vidwath Kaverappa is leading the South Zone bowling attack beautifully. He was brilliant against the North East Zone on Friday. He picked up three wickets, giving away 27 runs in his nine overs, which included three maidens. The pacer now has nine wickets to his name and is the highest wicket-taker in the Deodhar Trophy 2023.

Riyan Parag of East Zone has been fantastic with both bat and ball in the ongoing edition of the Deodhar Trophy. He picked another four-fer in the competition on Friday. He registered figures of 4/57 against North Zone and now has eight wickets to his name and sits below Kaverappa in the most wickets list.

Shahbaz Ahmed of East Zone has also picked up eight wickets in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 so far and sits below Parag in the most wickets list. The left-arm spinner grabbed three wickets and is playing a key role for his side in winning three games on the trot.