Deodhar Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Central Zone vs North East Zone, Match 12

The tenth game of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 saw West Zone beat North Zone convincingly. South Zone beat East Zone in the 11th game to make it four wins in a row. In the 12th match, Central Zone walked past North East Zone unscathed on the fourth day of the competition.

South Zone are the only unbeaten side in the competition and are the table-toppers with 16 points. East Zone, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 and are behind South Zone, with 12 points.

West Zone have also won three out of four games and have 12 points. They have a net run rate of +0.642 and are below East Zone. North Zone follow West Zone in the standings, having won only one game in the Deodhar Trophy 2023.

Central Zone have four points, winning one of their four games. They have a net run rate of 0.063 and are fifth in the points table. North East Zone are yet to win a game and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

South Zone remain unbeaten in Deodhar Trophy 2023

In the tenth game of the Deodhar Trophy 2023, fifties from Himanshu Rana (54) Nitish Rana (54) and Shubham Rohilla (56*) helped North Zone score 259-6 against West Zone, for whom Shams Mulani picked up three wickets.

Harvik Desai scored 56 at the top of the order to give West Zone a solid start. Shivam Dube and Kathan Patel put a match-winning partnership, remaining unbeaten on 83 and 63 respectively to take their side home with seven deliveries and six wickets to spare.

In the 11th game, East Zone got bundled out for 229 in 46 overs against South Zone, with Virat Singh top-scoring with 49 at the top of the order. Vasuki Koushik and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore picked up three wickets apiece for South Zone.

In reponse, captain Mayank Agarwal (84) and Sai Sudharsan (53) hit fifties as they chased down the total in 44.2 overs, losing five wickets.

The 12th game of the competition was a low-scoring affair. After being asked to bat first, North East Zone got skittled out for 164 against Central Zone. Aditya Sarwate bowled beautifully, finishing with figures of 3-19 in his ten overs, including two maidens.

Shivam Chaudhary and Yash Dubey played brilliant knocks in the chase, scoring 85* and 72 respectively to help Central Zone romp home in 33 overs with eight wickets in hand. With the win, Central Zone grabbed their first win of the Deodhar Trophy 2023.