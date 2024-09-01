"Deserves more hype" - Social media reacts to Khurram Shahzad's 6-wicket haul in PAK vs BAN 2024 2nd Test 

Pakistani pacer Khurram Shahzad ran riot in his team's ongoing second Test against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The right-arm bowler claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

He achieved the feat on Day 3 (Sunday, September 1) of the final Test of the series. With Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi not part of the playing XI, the onus was on the remaining bowlers to come up with an inspired show in the must-win contest.

Shahzad stepped up and delivered a stunning performance, bagging six wickets. He dismissed Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed

The 24-year-old's bowling exploits helped Pakistan claim a slender 1st innings lead of 12 by bundling out Bangladesh for 262. Shahzad earned widespread praise on social media for his six-wicket haul.

Here are some of the top reactions:

"Kudos to Khurram Shehzad for 5fer that he truly deserved for such phenomenal bowling. He just got his 6th wicket in today's session, what a talent he's 👏🏻. He deserves more hype cuz he's so underrated. Hoping, he'll be selected in upcoming series as well," one fan wrote.

Lauding Shahzad, former Pakistani captain Mohammad Hafeez wrote:

"Congratulations Khurram Shehzad on maiden five-wickets haul in test cricket. Remember it’s Just a start. Long way to go. Keep working hard young man."

Citing Shahzad's example, a few fans opined that Pakistan must give importance to the players who have done well consistently in domestic cricket.

"If you give respect to domestic cricket performers, they will always provide you the best results. Without facing Shaheen and Naseem, Bangladesh still lost their 6 wickets for just 26 runs in Rawalpindi." wrote a fan

"Six wickets for Khurram Shahzad. That's the product of domestic & some surgeons are saying we don't have any pool of players in domestic. Wow." remarked another

It is worth mentioning that Khurram Shahzad was sent out to bat at No. 3 as a night watchman in the final session on Day 3. However, he was dismissed for a golden duck. The hosts finished 9/2 at stumps, leading by 21 runs.

Litton Das bails Bangladesh out of trouble with a clutch knock after Khurram Shahzad's fiery opening spell

Khurram Shahzad helped Pakistan get off to a brilliant start with the ball, claiming three wickets in five deliveries. The visitors found themselves in a precarious position and were reeling at 26/6 at one stage.

Veteran keeper-batter Litton Das showcased tremendous composure under pressure, notching up his fourth Test hundred. He toiled hard for 228 balls and finished with 138 runs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz also chipped in with a crucial 78-run knock. Das and Miraz stitched together a crucial 167-run partnership. Khurram Shahzad was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, registering figures of 21-3-90-6.

