"Deserves this loss" - Fans react as Pakistan set 30-run target for Bangladesh in 1st PAK vs BAN 2024 Test

Pakistan cricket team are on the brink of a humiliating loss following their poor performance with the bat in the second innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Day 5. The hosts were bundled out for 146 in 55.5 overs during their second innings, managing a modest 29-run lead. The visitors are now the favorites to win their first-ever Test match against Pakistan.

Mohammad Rizwan top scored for the hosts with 51 runs off 80 balls, while Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam chipped in with 37 (86) and 22 (50), respectively. Skipper Shan Masood was the other batter to reach double digits. Spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan were the pick of Bangladesh bowlers, returning with four and three wickets, respectively.

Fans on X roasted Pakistan for their below-par batting in the second innings. One user wrote:

"Pakistan deserves this loss. Poor performance from the whole team except Rizwan."

Trending

Another user wrote:

"Pakistan is such a failed test cricketing nation."

A third user added:

"Maine phle hi kaha tha Pakistan to aaj harega hi [ I said it earlier that Pakistan will lose today itself]. Stay strong Pakistan. This too shall pass."

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bangladesh took a 117-run lead against Pakistan in 1st innings

Bangladesh took a 117-run first-innings lead against Pakistan in their first innings. They replied with 565 after the hosts declared their first innings at 448/6.

In the first innings, Mohammad Rizwan starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 171 off 239 balls, while Saud Shakeel hit 141 off 261 deliveries. Saim Ayub also chipped in with his half-century. Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, Mushfiqur Rahim top scored with 191 runs off 341 balls, including one six and 22 boundaries. Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, and Mominul Haque chipped in with 93 (183), 77 (179), 56 (78) and 50 (76), respectively.

Naseem Shah emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan, returning with figures of 3/93, while Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shehzad, and Mohammad Ali bagged two wickets apiece.

Follow the PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️