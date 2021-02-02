Sydney Sixers pacer Mitchell Starc won't play BBL final

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc will not feature in the BBL 2020-21 final for the Sydney Sixers, despite being fit and available. Following a discussion, the Sixers came to a conclusion that it is better for the franchise to stick to the players responsible for the team’s success in this year’s edition.

Mitchell Starc has not turned out in the BBL since December 2014, owing to his heavy international schedule and fitness issues. He did sign a contract with the Sydney Sixers for this season's event, hoping to be available for the final in case his side qualified.

🏏 The Sixers and Mitchell Starc today mutually agreed that the Test fast bowler would not join the squad for this Saturday’s @BBL Final at the @scg.



Details > https://t.co/fNNjGmKs0s#smashemsixers #BBL10 — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) February 1, 2021

It was earlier reported that he was likely to feature in the BBL 2020-21 final. However, following latest discussions, the decision has been reversed.

Mitchell Starc was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo over the latest development of him not playing:

"The guys have done so well this year and I think it's in everyone's best interests to stick with the guys that have worked so hard to get to this point. I've always felt part of the club and I am right behind them for another big win on Saturday night."

Sydney Sixers general manager Jodie Hawkins informed that Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon will be involved in an off-field capacity during the final at the SCG. He was quoted as saying:

"Mitch (Mitchell Starc) is, and always will be, a big part of the Sixers famil. "Circumstances meant he and Nathan Lyon were not able to join us this season but they are both very much part of our set up and will represent the club off the field on Saturday night. Mitch and the club are really comfortable with this decision."

Sydney Sixers booked their spot in the BBL 2020-21 final, hammering Perth Scorchers by nine wickets in the Qualifier. James Vince starred with an unbeaten 98 off 53 deliveries.

Mitchell Starc’s underwhelming performances in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Advertisement

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc featured in all four Tests against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He had a disappointing series, managing only 11 wickets at an average of 40.72.

The 31-year-old starred with 4 for 53 in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. He bowled well in the next two Tests but without much success. Mitchell Starc, however, struggled in the final Test at the Gabba, conceding 0 for 75 in 16 overs as India chased 328 on Day 5.

Mitchell Starc will be next part of Australia’s upcoming Test tour of South Africa, the dates of which are yet to be confirmed.