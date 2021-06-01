"Determined to bowl as well as possible in the run-up to WTC final" - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has been a completely different bowler ever since he returned from the tour of Australia earlier this year. The young pacer from Hyderabad is now eyeing the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

India have landed in the UK with a star-studded pace attack consisting of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma to name a few.

While Siraj knows that it will be difficult to slot into the playing XI, the 27-year-old is determined to make the most of the training sessions and give himself the best opportunity to get picked.

“Honestly, I don’t know whether I will be there in the eleven or not for the WTC final, but I am determined to bowl as well as possible in the run-up to that big game,” Siraj recently told The Hindu.

“Of course, if I get a chance to play, that will be the ultimate experience for me and a dream come true,” he added.

The WTC final between India and the Black Caps will commence on June 18 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Australia tour was the defining moment of my career: Mohammed Siraj

Siraj lost his father shortly after landing in Australia. But he chose to stay with the team and live his father's dream. Siraj ended the Border-Gavaskar trophy as India's highest wicket-taker, picking up 13 wickets from three matches.

Relishing old performances, Mohammed Siraj said the tour had completely changed his attitude towards bowling.

“Obviously the last Australian tour was the defining moment of my career which resulted in a complete change in my attitude towards bowling,” he recalled proudly.

So far, Mohammed Siraj has scalped 16 wickets from five Test matches and will look to add to his tally during the upcoming tour of the UK.

