“Devastated by the loss of lives” - Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and others express grief over horrific Odisha train accident 

Team India batters Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer as well as former cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Venkatesh Prasad, among others, expressed anguish over the horrific Odisha train accident that happened on Friday, June 2.

As per media reports, over 230 people died while more than 900 were injured in a crash that involved three trains - Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

On Saturday, June 3, a number of Indian cricketers took to social media to condole the death of passengers, while also expressing shock over the accident.

Kohli tweeted:

“Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Former India opener and BJP MP Gambhir wrote:

“Devastated by the loss of lives in Odisha. May god give strength to the families of victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured. Nation stands with you.”

Gautam Gambhir @GautamGambhir Devastated by the loss of lives in Odisha. May god give strength to the families of victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured. Nation stands with you. Devastated by the loss of lives in Odisha. May god give strength to the families of victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured. Nation stands with you.

Apart from Kohli and Gambhir other members of the Indian cricket fraternity also took to social media to express their thoughts on the Odisha train tragedy.

Here are some of the reactions:

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281

I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. ANI @ANI #WATCH | Morning visuals from the spot where the horrific train accident took place in Odisha's Balasore district, killing 207 people and injuring 900 #WATCH | Morning visuals from the spot where the horrific train accident took place in Odisha's Balasore district, killing 207 people and injuring 900 https://t.co/yhTAENTNzJ Extremely disheartening to learn about this very unfortunate accident in Odisha.I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. twitter.com/ani/status/166… Extremely disheartening to learn about this very unfortunate accident in Odisha.I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. twitter.com/ani/status/166…

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Om Shanti Heart goes out to the affected people and their families.Om Shanti Heart goes out to the affected people and their families. 🙏 Om Shanti https://t.co/PHqwQlfy5U

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Very pained and anguished by the tragic train accident in Odisha.

Passenger safety must be prioritised. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for smooth recovery of the injured. Very pained and anguished by the tragic train accident in Odisha. Passenger safety must be prioritised. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for smooth recovery of the injured.

Shreyas Iyer @ShreyasIyer15 Shocking visuals from Odisha. Praying for those affected by the tragic train accident Shocking visuals from Odisha. Praying for those affected by the tragic train accident 🙏

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Heart wrenching news coming from Odisha. My thoughts and prayers for the families who lost their lives in this horrific train accident. #OdishaTrainTragedy Heart wrenching news coming from Odisha. My thoughts and prayers for the families who lost their lives in this horrific train accident. #OdishaTrainTragedy

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Deeply saddened to learn about the devastating train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their dear ones, and I hope the injured make a full recovery. #OdishaTrainTragedy Deeply saddened to learn about the devastating train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their dear ones, and I hope the injured make a full recovery. #OdishaTrainTragedy

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected. Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected.

The Indian cricket team is currently in England, preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, which will be played in London from June 7-11.

How the Odisha train accident occurred

According to an ANI report, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on its way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks.

The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express was coming from the opposite direction on the parallel track and rammed into the derailed coaches. Around 12 Coromandel Express coaches derailed and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.

According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the Odisha train accident took place around 7 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Saturday confirmed that the death toll in the Odisha train accident has risen to 238.

He told ANI:

“The last figure the DM confirmed to me was 238. Some media channels are saying the number is 270, 288 and 300 plus. But we can confirm. About 900 people are injured and they are getting necessary treatment.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on Saturday to take stock of the situation.

Poll : 0 votes