“Devastated by the loss of lives” - Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and others express grief over horrific Odisha train accident 

Team India batters Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer as well as former cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Venkatesh Prasad, among others, expressed anguish over the horrific Odisha train accident that happened on Friday, June 2.
As per media reports, over 230 people died while more than 900 were injured in a crash that involved three trains - Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.
On Saturday, June 3, a number of Indian cricketers took to social media to condole the death of passengers, while also expressing shock over the accident.
Kohli tweeted:
“Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”
Former India opener and BJP MP Gambhir wrote:
“Devastated by the loss of lives in Odisha. May god give strength to the families of victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured. Nation stands with you.”
Apart from Kohli and Gambhir other members of the Indian cricket fraternity also took to social media to express their thoughts on the Odisha train tragedy.
Here are some of the reactions:
The Indian cricket team is currently in England, preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, which will be played in London from June 7-11.
How the Odisha train accident occurred
According to an ANI report, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on its way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks.
The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express was coming from the opposite direction on the parallel track and rammed into the derailed coaches. Around 12 Coromandel Express coaches derailed and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.
According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the Odisha train accident took place around 7 pm on Friday.
Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Saturday confirmed that the death toll in the Odisha train accident has risen to 238.
He told ANI:
“The last figure the DM confirmed to me was 238. Some media channels are saying the number is 270, 288 and 300 plus. But we can confirm. About 900 people are injured and they are getting necessary treatment.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on Saturday to take stock of the situation.
