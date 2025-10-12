Devdutt Padikkal takes stunning catch at short leg before Tevin Imlach gets ruled lbw to Kuldeep Yadav in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India’s left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed his second wicket of the morning, dismissing West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Tevin Imlach on Day 3 (Sunday, October 12) of the ongoing second Test of the two-match series. The contest is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The dismissal came off the last ball of the 52nd over of the visitors’ first innings. Kuldeep delivered a length ball that spun sharply into the right-hander. Imlach, moving onto the back foot, attempted to work it towards the leg side but missed, getting struck on the knee. At short leg, Devdutt Padikkal reacted quickly, diving forward to complete a brilliant catch as umpire Richard Illingworth raised his finger.

The West Indies batter opted for a review, but UltraEdge confirmed there was no bat involved, and ball-tracking showed all three reds, upholding the on-field decision. The dismissal handed Kuldeep Yadav his third wicket of the innings.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Tevin Imlach scored 21 off 67 deliveries, including three boundaries. His dismissal left the visitors struggling at 163/6 after 52 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav strikes thrice to put West Indies on the back foot in the morning session of Day 3

After opting to bat first in the second Test, India continued their dominance, declaring their first innings at 518/5. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with a brilliant 175 off 258 balls, while skipper Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 129 off 196 deliveries.

In response, the West Indies lost John Campbell early for 10. Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze steadied the innings with a 66-run stand for the second wicket. Chanderpaul scored 34, and Athanaze added 41. Skipper Roston Chase was dismissed for a duck as the visitors ended Day 2 at 140/4 after 43 overs, with Shai Hope (31) and Tevin Imlach (14) unbeaten at the crease.

On Day 3, Kuldeep Yadav was brilliant for India in the morning session, removing Hope (36) before dismissing Imlach (21) and Justin Greaves (18). At the time of writing, the visitors were 175/7 after 56 overs, with Jomel Warrican (1) and Khary Pierre (0) at the crease.

