Shubman Gill meets Yashasvi Jaiswal in dressing room after disastrous run-out in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test; video goes viral [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 12, 2025 10:36 IST
India Men
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have been prolific in the series. (Image Credits: Getty)

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were seen sharing a light-hearted dressing room moment following the former's dismissal due to a horror mix-up on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. In a video surfaced on social media, both were seen in a jovial mood with one another, sharing laughs.

The prolific batting duo were looking quite comfortable on Day 2 until the 92nd over of the innings. With Jaiswal driving one firmly to mid-off, the left-hander called for a quick single. Although the 23-year-old had come halfway down the track, the Indian captain did not commit to it, and Tevin Imlach broke the stumps at the keeper's end after a near-perfect throw from Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Jaiswal, who was out for 175, seemed frustrated and exchanged some words with Gill before trudging off the field. The dismissal broke the 74-run stand between them.

Watch the below video:

However, the incident did not break Gill's concentration as the Indian captain peeled off his 10th century, fifth as captain. The 26-year-old stayed unbeaten on 129 as the home side declared their innings at 518/5, leaving the Caribbeans with a steep task.

Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice on morning of Day 3, Shubman Gill and co. on the verge of taking a big lead

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Meanwhile, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav struck twice on the morning of Day 3. He first cleaned up Shai Hope (36) and followed it up by getting the better of Tevin Imlach (21), dismissing both set batters within the first hour of play. It was Kuldeep's third wicket of the game, having dismissed Alick Athanaze for 41 on Day 2.

The West Indies resumed their innings on Day 3 at 140/4 and trailed by 378 runs. After a marathon batting performance, Ravindra Jadeja picked up three out of four wickets for India on Day 2, dismissing John Campbell (10), Chanderpaul (34), and Roston Chase (0).

At the time of writing, the visitors were 164/6 and were 154 runs away from avoiding the follow-on.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Edited by Parag Jain
