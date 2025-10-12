Shubman Gill meets Yashasvi Jaiswal in dressing room after disastrous run-out in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test; video goes viral [Watch]

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were seen sharing a light-hearted dressing room moment following the former's dismissal due to a horror mix-up on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. In a video surfaced on social media, both were seen in a jovial mood with one another, sharing laughs.The prolific batting duo were looking quite comfortable on Day 2 until the 92nd over of the innings. With Jaiswal driving one firmly to mid-off, the left-hander called for a quick single. Although the 23-year-old had come halfway down the track, the Indian captain did not commit to it, and Tevin Imlach broke the stumps at the keeper's end after a near-perfect throw from Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Jaiswal, who was out for 175, seemed frustrated and exchanged some words with Gill before trudging off the field. The dismissal broke the 74-run stand between them.Watch the below video:However, the incident did not break Gill's concentration as the Indian captain peeled off his 10th century, fifth as captain. The 26-year-old stayed unbeaten on 129 as the home side declared their innings at 518/5, leaving the Caribbeans with a steep task.Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice on morning of Day 3, Shubman Gill and co. on the verge of taking a big leadKuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket. (Image Credits: BCCI X)Meanwhile, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav struck twice on the morning of Day 3. He first cleaned up Shai Hope (36) and followed it up by getting the better of Tevin Imlach (21), dismissing both set batters within the first hour of play. It was Kuldeep's third wicket of the game, having dismissed Alick Athanaze for 41 on Day 2.The West Indies resumed their innings on Day 3 at 140/4 and trailed by 378 runs. After a marathon batting performance, Ravindra Jadeja picked up three out of four wickets for India on Day 2, dismissing John Campbell (10), Chanderpaul (34), and Roston Chase (0).At the time of writing, the visitors were 164/6 and were 154 runs away from avoiding the follow-on.