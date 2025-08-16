Dewald Brevis smashes 3 consecutive no-look sixes off Aaron Hardie in AUS vs SA 2025 3rd T20I [Watch]

Australia v South Africa - T20 Series: Game 3 - Source: Getty
Dewald Brevis in action against Australia in 3rd T20I. [Getty Images]

South Africa batting prodigy Dewald Brevis smashed three consecutive no-look sixes off Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie in the third T20I at Cairns on Saturday, August 16. The right-hander went all guns blazing, slamming four consecutive maximums off Hardie in the same over to reach his half-century off just 22 deliveries.

The incident took place in the 10th over of South Africa’s innings. Brevis dispatched Hardie for four sixes, dispatching the last four deliveries towards deep mid-wicket, long-on, long-off, and deep cover. The over yielded 27 runs.

Watch the video below:

Dewald Brevis smashed 53 runs off 26 balls at a strike rate of 203.85, hitting six sixes and one boundary. He was eventually dismissed by Nathan Ellis, thanks to a stunning catch from Glenn Maxwell.

Brevis was equally brilliant in the second T20I against Australia. The 22-year-old became the youngest South African batter to score a T20I ton, reaching the triple-figure mark off 41 deliveries. He remained unbeaten on 125 off 56 balls, hitting 12 sixes and eight boundaries as the Proteas won the match by 53 runs to level the series 1-1. Earlier, the Aussies won the series opener by 17 runs.

Dewald Brevis continues blistering form for SA after his breakthrough season at CSK in IPL

Dewald Brevis has been magnificent with the bat following his breakthrough season at CSK in IPL 2025. The right-hander amassed 225 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 180 for the five-time IPL champions, hitting two fifties. The Super Kings bought him as a replacement player for INR 2.2 crore in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. His exploits with the bat helped the Johannesburg-born player make his comeback to the national team.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, SA were 116/4 after 12.5 overs, with Tristan Stubbs and Rassie van der Dussen at the crease. Ellis has been the leading wicket-taker for the hosts with two wickets so far.

The two teams will next lock horns in a three-match ODI series, beginning on Tuesday (August 19).

Follow the SA vs AUS 3rd T20I live score and updates here.

