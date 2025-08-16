Dewald Brevis surpasses Virat Kohli to claim impressive record in AUS vs SA 2025 3rd T20I

Australia v South Africa - T20 Series: Game 3 - Source: Getty
Dewald Brevis batting in the third T20I against Australia (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Young South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis continued his excellent form in the T20I series against Australia on Saturday, August 16. The right-handed batter slammed 53 off just 26 balls, clobbering one four and six sixes after Australia won the toss and invited the Proteas to bat in Cairns in the third T20I.

Even as South Africa ended up losing the thrilling contest by two wickets to concede the series 2-1, Brevis broke an impressive record earlier held by Virat Kohli. The 22-year-old now holds the record for having hit most sixes against Australia in Australia in T20Is. In three matches, he has struck 14 maximums. Kohli hit 12 sixes in 11 T20Is (10 innings) Down Under.

Batting first in the do-or-die match at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, South Africa were held to 172-7 in their 20 overs. The visitors got off to a poor start with the bat, losing their first three wickets with only 49 runs on the board. Skipper Aiden Markram fell to Josh Hazlewood for one, while Lhuan-dre Pretorius (24) was dismissed by Nathan Ellis and Ryan Rickelton (13) by Adam Zampa.

Brevis, however, launched a superb counter-attack to bring his side back into the contest. A stunning catch by Glenn Maxwell off a smart slower short ball from Ellis, however, ended his stay at the crease. South Africa's innings completely lost momentum after the in-form batter's dismissal. Rassie van der Dussen remained unbeaten on 38 off 26, but failed to accelerate.

Chasing 173, Australia got over the line with one ball to spare. Opener Mitchell Marsh hammered 54 off 37 balls, but the hosts kept losing wickets at the other end and slipped to 88-4. However, Maxwell played an excellent knock to take his side to a series-clinching win. The maverick batter struck eight fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 62, which came off 36 balls.

Dewald Brevis was the leading run-getter in the AUS vs SA 2025 T20I series

While South Africa failed to win the closely contested battle, Brevis finished as the leading run-getter in the three-match series. In three innings, he slammed 180 runs at an average of 90 and a splendid strike rate of 204.54, with the aid of one hundred and one half-century.

The youngster began the series with two in the opening match in Darwin, but followed it up with a spectacular 125* off 56 balls in the second T20I at the same venue. He was looking good for another big knock on Saturday when Maxwell's brilliance in the field sent him on his way.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
