“Dey paithiyam” - Ravichandran Ashwin trolls X user for Rohit Sharma reference over Padma Shri award

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin engaged online with a fan after recently receiving the Padma Shri Award. Tollywood actor Dhanush congratulated Ashwin for his achievement with a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

On Sunday, January 26, Ravichandran Ashwin trolled an X user who made a Rohit Sharma reference in the thread between Dhanush and Ashwin. As Ashwin thanked the actor for his post, an X user suggested that the only person Ashwin should thank was Rohit Sharma, who played the former spinner in the team.

"Thanku bolna hai toh rohit sharma ko bolo usne tumhe khilaya hai (If you want to thank someone, thank Rohit Sharma, he is the one who played you)," the user wrote.

The retired all-rounder trolled the user with his reply, writing "Dey paithiyam," which translates to mad, mental, stupid, or crazy.

"Dey paithiyam (Hey stupid)," he replied.

Here's what Dhanush had tweeted:

"My hearty congratulations to dear Ajith Sir on being conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. Also congratulating @ashwinravi99 on being the first Tamil Nadu cricketer to having being conferred a Padma Shri. My congratulations to all other Padma awardees who have made the nation proud In their respective fields."

Ravichandran Ashwin was one of India's greatest match-winners

Ravichandran Ashwin retired from international cricket after the third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

The 38-year-old has been one of India's greatest match-winners, particularly in Test cricket. He played 106 Tests for India, picking up 537 wickets at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 2.83. He picked up 25 four-wicket and 37 five-wicket hauls.

He made key contributions with the bat as well, amassing 3503 runs, including six hundreds and 14 half-centuries. Ravichandran Ashwin bagged 156 wickets from 116 ODIs at an average of 33.20 and an economy rate of 4.93. He also scored 707 runs, including one fifty.

Coming to T20Is, Ashwin took 72 wickets from 65 matches at an average of 23.22 and an economy rate of 6.90. The all-rounder was a part of memorable campaigns for India such as the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

